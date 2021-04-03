COVID-19 in B.C.: 2,090 new cases over 2 days bring Canada's total cases past 1 million
Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Vancouver restaurant owner now complying with indoor dining ban, but still wants it retracted
Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
Patrons of New West barber shop, Surrey restaurant warned of possible COVID-19 exposure
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
7 more Vancouver Canucks added to NHL's COVID protocol list
Get The COVID-19 Brief sent to your inbox
Big White partiers advised to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, Interior Health says
Hundreds of business owners protest against B.C.’s new health restrictions
Researchers believe coronavirus variants are now dominant in B.C., official figures outdated
British Columbians hit the road despite long weekend health warnings
Latest B.C. COVID-19 map highlights case surge in Lower Mainland