Patients evacuated after fire in lobby at Vancouver General Hospital

A fire that broke out in a lobby early Friday morning prompted the evacuation of Vancouver General Hospital's Gordon and Leslie Diamond Health Care Centre.

Vancouver Coastal Health said fire crews were able to extinguish the flames quickly, and that there was "limited" smoke and water damage as a result.

"As per established emergency response procedures, the facility was evacuated, and Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services is conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire," the health authority said in a statement Friday afternoon.

Officials added that the Diamond Health Care Centre will be closed for repairs until Monday and any impacted patients will be contacted to reschedule their appointments.

Impacted patients can also reach out with questions and concerns by calling the hospital at 604-875-4111.

"We appreciate the support of first responders and the understanding of patients as we work to reopen the facility as quickly and safely as possible," VCH said.