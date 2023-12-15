VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Passenger dead after being 'ejected' from vehicle in Surrey crash

    The passenger of a vehicle died after being 'ejected' during a crash in Surrey on Dec. 15, 2023, according to police. The passenger of a vehicle died after being 'ejected' during a crash in Surrey on Dec. 15, 2023, according to police.

    One person died in Surrey early Friday morning after being "ejected" from a vehicle that crashed, according to authorities.

    First responders were called to the 7300 block of 38 Street around 2:39 a.m.

    "One person was declared deceased on scene and an additional person was transported to hospital with serious injuries," a statement from the Surrey RCMP says.

    Initially, police said they had been called to a crash where a pedestrian was struck and killed. However, the updated statement says that was not the case.

    "Through further investigation it has been determined that the deceased person was actually (a) passenger who was ejected from the vehicle," police say.

    Anyone with information or dash cam video is urged to call 604-599-0502 and quote file 2023-204342.

    Correction

    A previous version of this story, based on information from the Surrey RCMP, said a pedestrian had been killed. It has been updated to reflect corrected information provided by police.

