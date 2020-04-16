VANCOUVER -- A little over two weeks after the city ceased ticketing on many Vancouver streets, it's revising that plan due to complaints about physical distancing.

As of Friday, bylaw officers will again be enforcing parking rules in Kitsilano and Point Grey, the city said in an information bulletin Thursday.

The area where ticketing will resume includes streets north of 10th Avenue and west of Burrard Street, the city said.

Drivers without the proper permits who are parked in the following areas could face fines:

Residential permit parking

Resident parking only

Vancouver resident permit-parking streets

The update comes as warm weather brings residents of the city to its beaches and trails.

City staff say parking enforcement is a way to deter people from driving to these locations, where it can be difficult to follow physical distancing guidelines on busy days.

The parking lots and Kits Beach and Jericho Beach have already been closed for the same reason.

Parking next to Kits Park will no longer be an option, the city says, and "local traffic only" signs will be put up on streets in the area to give pedestrians and cyclists a bit more room.

"We ask that people stay in their own neighbourhoods and take advantage of local parks and green space to exercise and get fresh air rather than converging on popular trails and beaches," the city said in its bulletin.

Last Thursday, the city said it was resuming similar enforcement in the West End for the same reason. Crowds flocked to Stanley Park, and the hope was restoring permit parking regulations would deter some members of the public from visiting.

Roads through Stanley Park were closed to traffic last week to make room for cyclists, who are no longer to use the busy seawall, which is now reserved for pedestrians and joggers only.

Some lanes outside of the park have also been closed to create more space for pedestrians.