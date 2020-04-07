VANCOUVER -- Stanley Park will be completely closed to cars starting at noon on Wednesday, and cyclists have been asked to avoid riding on the seawall in an effort to stop people from getting too close to each other during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Malcolm Bromley, general manager of the Vancouver Park Board, made the announcement in a news conference Tuesday. The decision comes after weeks of pleas for residents to keep at least two metres away from others who are not members of their own household to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On Saturday, Bromley announced that city workers would help patrol Vancouver parks and remind parkgoers of physical distancing. The park board has also closed some parking lots and put up signs.

Despite the new team of workers and warnings issued by park rangers, many still flocked to English Bay and other areas over the weekend. Bromley said park rangers issued 1,600 warnings to people this week.

Howard Norman, director of parks, said the road closures will begin Wednesday morning, with a complete closure expected to be in effect by noon. The Stanley Park Causeway, part of Hwy 99 that cuts through the park to the Lions Gate Bridge, will remain open.

The road closures include Stanley Park Drive, and all the access roads and parking lots connected to it.

In addition to the Causeway, Norman said the following roads will remain open: the Georgia St. exit entering the park down to the roundabout, the West End neighbourhood streets, South Lagoon Drive and a small segment of Park Lane, near the Stanley Park Brewery.

Bromley said the park board has also received many complaints about runners coming too close to people, or impeding access for elderly people or people with disabilities. He asked that runners and joggers to take care to avoid conflicts, to run at different times, and if runners are coming up to a group of pedestrians, "run around them, give them a wide berth, and we'll all be able to enjoy the seawall and the parks together."