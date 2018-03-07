

CTV Vancouver





Drivers in Metro Vancouver woke up to more bad news at the pumps Wednesday.

Gas prices increased once again overnight, reaching 150.9 cents a litre at several stations in the region.

Recent price hikes have been blamed on temporary refinery closures in Burnaby and Washington State, and things are only expected to get worse as the summer approaches.

Dan McTeague of GasBuddy.com has predicted prices could hit $1.60 a litre this summer, breaking the region's previous record high of $1.56 a litre that was set in August 2013.