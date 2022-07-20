Owners of empty homes in these 6 areas of B.C. are about to pay more

Owners of empty homes in these 6 areas of B.C. are about to pay more

Sea to Sky Highway in Howe Sound near Horseshoe Bay, West Vancouver, B.C. (shutterstock.com) Sea to Sky Highway in Howe Sound near Horseshoe Bay, West Vancouver, B.C. (shutterstock.com)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What you can get for the average price of rent in your city

Three-quarters of Canada's major cities saw an increase in average rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment month-over-month in July, according to one rental platform. With prices in Canada steadily increasing, CTV News has gathered a list of apartments currently available for rent across the country.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener