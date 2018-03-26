

The provincial government is narrowing the scope of its real estate speculation tax to ensure it doesn't impact British Columbians who own cottages and vacation properties outside of urban areas.

Finance Minister Carole James told reporters Monday the tax will not apply to homes in smaller, rural communities.

"We are going after speculators who are clearly taking advantage of the market, leaving homes vacant and driving up prices," James said, adding that "over 99 per cent" of British Columbians will not be affect by the levy.

According to the minister, homes with a value of a less than $400,000 will also be exempt. Those who own a vacant home worth more than that will receive a non-refundable income tax credit on the first $400,000 of their property's value.

James said the province will also make exemptions for special circumstances such as seniors who might be moving out of their home and into a care facility, a death that leaves a home empty or condo owners whose strata councils don't allow units to be rented out.

On Monday, the province also announced more specific locations in which the tax will apply than those originally outlined during the 2018 budget speech in February.

These include:

Metro Vancouver Regional District (excluding Bowen Island and parts of Electoral Area A that aren't in the University Endowment Lands)

The Capital Regional District (excluding the Gulf Islands, Juan de Fuca, Willis Point, East Sooke Park and Matheson Lake Park)

Kelowna

West Kelowna

Nanaimo-Lantzville (excluding Newcastle, Protection and smaller islands in Departure Bay)

Chilliwack

Abbotsford

Mission

Most islands are exempt from the tax.

"We have focused the geographic areas so this tax only applies in urban housing markets hardest hit by this crisis," James said. "With so many people desperate to find good homes in these urban areas, we need to take every step we can to free up and create more housing opportunities."

Those who have to pay the tax will all face a base rate of 0.5 per cent on their property's assessed value this year.

In 2019, that rate will climb to 1 per cent for Canadian citizens and permanent residents who don't live in B.C. and 2 per cent for foreign investors. The tax will stay at 0.5 for those who live in the province.

James said anyone can avoid having to pay the tax by turning their home into a rental for at least half the year.

"Housing is a crisis and a priority for our government," she said. "We want to make sure that people who live and work in our province find an affordable place in the community."

The details come amid growing concerns that the original breadth of the legislation would force those with second homes in rural areas to shell out thousands even though they don't contribute to the province's housing crunch in any significant way.

Earlier this month, West Kelowna Mayor Doug Findlater asked the B.C. government to exempt his community.

The measure, he said, could trigger a real estate crisis in the area if homeowners decided to sell their properties all at once instead of paying the tax.

Monday's announcements, James said, are intended to calm those fears.

"The speculation tax focuses on people who are treating our housing market like a stock market," said James.

"So people in smaller communities, those with cottages at the lake or on the islands, will not pay this tax. People with second homes outside of high-cost, designated urban areas will not pay the tax."

The speculation tax is part of the province's 30-point plan to making buying and renting more affordable for British Columbians.

Other measures include an increased and expanded foreign buyers tax, investing $6.6 billion into affordable housing and changes to Property Transfer Tax forms aimed at shining a light on the problem of hidden ownership in the province.

