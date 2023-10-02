Overnight fire destroys 4 businesses in Kerrisdale

A massive fire in Vancouver's Kerrisdale neighbourhood that broke out Sunday night has completely destroyed four businesses, according to officials.

The third alarm blaze broke out on West 41st Avenue around 10 p.m. and 55 firefighters responded, according to Vancouver Fire Rescue Services Asst. Chief Keith Stewart. One firefighter had to be taken to hospital with minor injuries and another was injured and treated on site.

"We had five businesses that were affected by this fire. Four of them are a complete and total loss. We're going to have an excavator come and we're going to have these four businesses torn down here shortly," Stewart told CTV News Monday morning.

"Our fire investigations unit is on scene, they're trying to ascertain what caused the fire but there's such heavy fire involvement and damage that it's is actually impossible for them to go inside," he added.

Three people from residential units above the businesses were displaced and received assistance from emergency social services to find shelter.

A massive fire in Vancouver's Kerrisdale neighbourhood broke out on Oct. 1, 2023. (Photo submitted by Tricia Barker)

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services Chief Karen Fry shared an image of a third-alarm fire in Kerrisdale on Oct. 1, 2023. (Image credit: Twitter/Karen_Fry)

Firefighter on the scene of a blaze in Kerrisdale on Oct. 1, 2023. (Photo sumbitted by Tricia Barker)