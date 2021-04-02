VANCOUVER -- A multi-purpose seniors' care home in Langley is dealing with a third outbreak of COVID-19, Fraser Health announced Friday.

Five staff members at Chartwell Langley Gardens - an independent-living, assisted-living and long-term care facility operated by Chartwell Retirement Residences - have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a news release from the health authority.

The staff members are currently in self-isolation at their homes, Fraser Health said.

The health authority did not say whether the staff members work in the facility's independent-living, assisted-living or long-term care section.

A previous outbreak in the facility's long-term care unit infected 80 people, including 51 residents and 29 staff members. Ten residents died during the outbreak, which began on Nov. 10 and ended on Jan. 11, according to data from the BCCDC.

There was also an outbreak at the independent-living unit at Chartwell Langley Gardens back in March 2020. That outbreak saw a total of just six cases - three staff members and three residents - and no deaths.

Fraser Health says it is working with staff at the site to implement enhanced control measures to deal with the current outbreak.

In-person visits, which resumed province-wide earlier this week, have been suspended at the facility while the outbreak is ongoing.