The Three Musketeers

Adapted by Catherine Bush
From the novel by Alexandre Dumas
January 16–February 16, 2025
A SWASHBUCKLING COMEDY FOR THE AGES
All for one and one for all! In 1625 France, a daring young d’Artagnan wishes to join the famed trio of musketeers­—Athos, Porthos, and Aramis. Harnessing the skills of a swordsman and the heart of a warrior, he sets off with them to thwart a plot of the most dangerous man in France, the evil Cardinal Richelieu. Double-crossings, extravagant sword fights, and sweeping romance remind us of a time when love and honour ruled the world. Packed with wit and action, The Three Musketeers will keep you on the edge of your seat!

