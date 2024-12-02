The Three Musketeers
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Alleged gang member driving from U.S. arrested at Canadian border after making wrong turn
An alleged gang member coming from the United States was arrested at the Canadian border after reportedly making a wrong turn onto the Peace Bridge border crossing.
Kingston, Ont. doctor ordered to repay $600K for pandemic vaccination payments
An Ontario health tribunal has ordered a Kingston, Ont. doctor to repay over $600,000 to the Ontario government for improperly billing thousands of COVID-19 vaccinations at the height of the pandemic.
Nova Scotia lawyer suspended following ugly courtroom fracas
A Nova Scotia lawyer who had to be restrained by deputy sheriffs during a court appearance earlier this year has lost his appeal of a suspension following the bizarre incident.
Negotiations between Canada Post, union still on hold
Canada Post says it's waiting for a response from the union representing some 55,000 striking workers after it offered a new framework for negotiations over the weekend.
After multiple data breaches, Yahoo settled a class-action lawsuit. The deadline to file compensation claims is approaching
Yahoo and Rogers customers in Canada have until the end of the month to claim up to $375 cash from a data breach settlement.
Wind chills of -50, snowfall of up to 50 cm: Canada's weather forecast
As the second day of December unfolds, Canadians from coast to coast are experiencing a range of wintry conditions. Here's what's happening in different parts of the country.
Neighbours who sheared tops of B.C. man's bamboo plants ordered to pay $1K in damages
A B.C. man whose neighbours lopped the tops off of four of his bamboo plants has been awarded $1,000 in damages by the province’s Civil Resolution Tribunal.
Canada lists Ansarallah, known as the Houthis, a terrorist entity
The Canadian government has listed the Yemeni militant group Ansarallah, commonly known as the Houthis, as a terrorist group in an effort to 'fight terrorism globally.'
Trump demands immediate release of Oct. 7 hostages, says otherwise there will be 'HELL TO PAY'
President-elect Donald Trump is demanding the immediate release of the Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza, saying that if they are not freed before he is sworn into office there will be “HELL TO PAY."
Vancouver Island
-
Fraudulent B.C. crypto platform fined $18.4M by securities regulator
The British Columbia Securities Commission has fined a cryptocurrency trading platform and its director more than $18 million after finding the company lied to its customers by diverting nearly $13 million of their investments into gambling websites and personal accounts.
-
Freezing rain, snow and winter storms among weather warnings for northern B.C.
Freezing rain and more snow are on the way for northern British Columbia, according to weather warnings issued by Environment Canada.
-
Here's where Canadian experts stand on fluoridating drinking water
For decades, water fluoridation has played a key role in improving the oral health of North Americans, experts say, but the practice is coming under scrutiny in some communities as opponents gain new prominence in the U.S., pointing to research that cautions about the risks of exposure to the mineral in high doses.
Kelowna
-
Study of 2023 Okanagan wildfires recommends limiting development in high-risk areas
A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia's Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.
-
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
-
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.
Edmonton
-
School bus hit in multi-vehicle crash after vehicle runs red light: EPS
A school bus full of children was hit in west Edmonton during the morning rush hour on Monday.
-
Mark Kilam confirmed Edmonton Elks' new head coach
Alberta native Mark Kilam was announced Monday as the Edmonton Elks' 25th head coach.
-
'Passion in her heart': Grade 11 student organizes non-profit donation for students and families in need
A student from Ross Sheppard High School brought a non-profit charity initiative to life at her high school on Sunday.
Calgary
-
Alberta reannounces plans to reduce the number of photo radar sites in the province
Alberta reannounced plans to reduce photo radar sites in the province on Monday.
-
City begins ticketing, towing motorhomes parked along N.E. Calgary road
Bylaw officers are ticketing and towing several motorhomes parked along a northeast Calgary street.
-
What we know about Calgary's unsolved murders of 2024
Roughly half of the homicides in Calgary this year remain unsolved.
Lethbridge
-
Hurricanes add Yager, Unger in blockbuster deal with Warriors
The Lethbridge Hurricanes received forward Brayden Yager and goalie Jackson Unger from the Moose Jaw Warriors in an 11-asset blockbuster trade on Monday.
-
Raiders hand Hurricanes sixth loss in a row, winning 3-2 in Prince Albert
The Hurricanes ended November with a loss, dropping a 3-2 decision to the Raiders Saturday night in Prince Albert.
-
University of Lethbridge launches geospatial insitute
Geomatics research is about to take a step forward at the University of Lethbridge.
Winnipeg
-
Material at Manitoba landfill now being searched for remains of Indigenous women
The next stage in the search for the remains of two slain Indigenous women in a Manitoba landfill has officially begun.
-
Northwestern Ontario town fined $10K for refusing to celebrate Pride Month
An Ontario town and its mayor have been fined a total of $15,000 for refusing to celebrate Pride Month.
-
Pilot-in-training veers off runway at Manitoba airport
A pilot-in-training veered off the runway at Red Sucker Lake Airport on Saturday.
Regina
-
Manz found guilty of one charge of sexual assault, acquitted on five others after 57 hours of deliberations
After being sequestered for more than 57 hours, a 12-person jury has found Regina chiropractor Ruben Manz guilty of one count of sexual assault.
-
Blockbuster WHL trade sees Warriors move captain Brayden Yager to Hurricanes
The Western Hockey League's (WHL) Moose Jaw Warriors traded captain Brayden Yager to the Lethbridge Hurricanes Monday.
-
Shannon's Pub bringing a piece of Ireland to Regina this December
In the middle of Regina's Cathedral neighbourhood, Shannon's Pub is hoping to bring a little taste of Ireland to Saskatchewan this holiday season.
Saskatoon
-
Family of Sask. man who died following a violent arrest still pushing for answers
Friends and family of Boden Umpherville may be closer to finding answers on the circumstances surrounding his death.
-
'The best start': Saskatoon begins 2025 budget talks with proposed cut to property taxes
In an unusual twist, the latest City of Saskatoon budget deliberations began with positive financial news.
-
Saskatoon's Midtown projects sales increase, more stores to open in 2025
While the Christmas shopping season still has a few weeks to go, Saskatchewan’s largest shopping mall is projecting an increase in sales this year, and more stores opening in 2025.
Toronto
-
Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster tenders resignation after 7 years
Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster is stepping down. Verster tendered his resignation on Monday, as he accepts a new role starting on Dec. 16.
-
Crews partially reopen highway north of Toronto after major snowstorm hits cottage country
Crews have partially reopened Highway 11 north of Toronto this afternoon after parts of Ontario’s cottage country were hit with upwards of 140 centimetres of snowfall over the weekend.
-
Ontario dad removes hockey rink at heart of neighbour dispute
A Markham dad who drew the ire of neighbours and the city after installing a hockey rink in his backyard says the rink has now been taken down.
Montreal
-
New poll suggests Legault even less popular than Justin Trudeau
A prominent polling analyst says Quebec's governing party could be reduced to fewer than 10 seats in the provincial legislature if an election were held today, based on current poll numbers.
-
Quebec must review domestic violence training, says Liberal MNA
In the midst of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign, Liberal MNA Brigitte B. Garceau reiterated that the battle is far from won and called on the Legault government to do more, particularly in the area of training.
-
Snow, rain on the way to Montreal this week
A dusting of snow greeted Montrealers early Monday morning, with more expected to hit the ground by the end of the week.
Ottawa
-
-
Multiple elements contributed to fatal Chinook helicopter crash in Ottawa River, investigation concludes
The investigation into a Chinook helicopter crash near Petawawa, Ont. that killed two military pilots concludes an 'unperceived acceleration' and environmental conditions were "significant contributors" to the crash in the Ottawa River.
-
City of Ottawa's auditor general finds kickback scheme involving city employee and local landlords
The City of Ottawa's auditor general has found that a city employee was engaged in a kickback scheme with a group of four local landlords, collecting thousands of dollars in payments in exchange for more favourable rental rates.
Atlantic
-
Man dead, another injured after suspicious New Brunswick house fire
One man is dead and a second is badly injured after a suspicious house fire in Coal Creek, N.B.
-
Service planned on Dec. 11 for homeless man who died in Windsor, N.S.
A memorial service has been scheduled for Dec. 11 by a support agency for a homeless man who died in Windsor, N.S., last week.
-
London
-
'Snow streamer' moves across the region with snow squall warning still in effect
A snowsquall warning is in effect for southern Ontario with more snow on the way.
-
Man guilty of one count in pride festival confrontations sentenced in London, Ont.
Richard Sillers, the man charged in connection with a clash during a Pride festival in old south London in July of 2022, was sentenced today to two years probation.
-
Arrest and charges after suspicious fire on Wortley Road
At the time of the fire, it was reported that two people who rent apartments in the building escaped without injury and were being helped by the Red Cross.
Kitchener
-
-
'Ally to the North': Ontario launches U.S. ad campaign amid Trump's tariff threat
Ontario is launching a U.S. ad campaign, touting the province as an 'ally to the North' ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s second term and under the threat of tariffs on all Canadian goods.
-
Two Guelph Storm players, former Kitchener Ranger and player from Baden chosen for National Junior Hockey Selection Camp
A couple of Guelph Storm players, a former Kitchener Ranger and a player from Baden will get a shot at a spot on Canada’s national junior hockey team.
Northern Ontario
-
-
One injured in Energy Court encampment fire Sunday in Sudbury
One person was taken to hospital Sunday evening in Sudbury when propane canisters exploded after someone tried to light a cigarette in an encampment in Greater Sudbury.
-
Sudbury district residents celebrate $1M Encore win
A group of four people from Lively in Greater Sudbury and McKerrow won $1 million in the Oct. 25 Lotto Max draw.
N.L.
-
N.L. man not guilty of sex charges, judge cites inadequate police investigation
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has acquitted a man of six crimes, including sexual assault and sexual interference, citing inadequacies in the investigation by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.
-
Newfoundland's LGBTQ2S+ bar paid drag queens $37.50. Tara Nova called them out.
If the screaming crowd in the twinkling Majestic Theatre in downtown St. John's was any indication, Newfoundland drag queen Tara Nova will never have to accept $37.50 for a show again.
-
'Who profits on hunger?': Inuit send pleading emails to minister about food costs
People in Nunavut and northern Labrador have been writing to Canadian government officials this year to say grocers were charging exorbitant prices despite receiving a federal subsidy.