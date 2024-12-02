Adapted by Catherine Bush

From the novel by Alexandre Dumas

A co-production with the Citadel Theatre, Edmonton

January 16–February 16, 2025

Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage

A SWASHBUCKLING COMEDY FOR THE AGES

All for one and one for all! In 1625 France, a daring young d’Artagnan wishes to join the famed trio of musketeers­—Athos, Porthos, and Aramis. Harnessing the skills of a swordsman and the heart of a warrior, he sets off with them to thwart a plot of the most dangerous man in France, the evil Cardinal Richelieu. Double-crossings, extravagant sword fights, and sweeping romance remind us of a time when love and honour ruled the world. Packed with wit and action, The Three Musketeers will keep you on the edge of your seat!