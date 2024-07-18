Join multi-platinum, award-winning artist Jann Arden and special guests, including Twin Flames and Ranj Singh, for an unforgettable evening at The Building Hope Gala Concert on September 28th.

This one-night-only event at the Bell Performing Arts Centre supports Options Community Services' vital affordable housing initiative. Your ticket purchase directly contributes to building hope and creating a brighter future for individuals and families in our community.

Don't miss this chance to enjoy a spectacular performance while making a real difference.

Get your tickets today! For more information click here.