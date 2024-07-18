The Building Hope Gala Concert
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING High-profile Liberal minister to announce he is quitting cabinet, not running in next election: sources
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan is set to announce as early as Thursday that he will not run in the next federal election, and will be quitting his cabinet position, multiple Liberal sources tell CTV News.
Obama, Pelosi and U.S. Democrats make fresh push for Biden to reconsider 2024 race ahead of convention
Former president Barack Obama has privately expressed concerns to Democrats about President Joe Biden’s candidacy, and Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi privately warned Biden that Democrats could lose the ability to seize control in the House if he didn’t step away from the race.
More Americans are searching online about moving to Canada. But will they come here?
In the last few weeks, there has been a surge in the number of Americans searching online about moving to Canada and recent political events appear to have been a major catalyst.
Federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller's office vandalized in Montreal
Federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller's office in Montreal was vandalized early Thursday morning.
Get it while you can, fish harvesters say, handing out free cod in downtown St. John's
The latest protest against Ottawa's decision to reopen a commercial cod fishery drew a good line in downtown St. John's
'One screen, two movies': Conflicting conspiracy theories emerge from the Trump rally shooting
A former president is wounded in a shooting, the gunman quickly neutralized, and all of it is caught on camera. But for those who don't believe their eyes, that's just the start of the story.
B.C. woman who thought Coldplay concert 'was a date' must pay ex for ticket, tribunal rules
A B.C. woman has been ordered to repay her ex for a ticket to Coldplay's 2023 concert in Vancouver – in a small claims decision that highlights the distinction between gifts and loans under Canadian law.
6 bodies were found in a Bangkok hotel room with no signs of violence. Police think they know why
Should visitors to Thailand be concerned about their safety after six people were found dead in a locked hotel room in Bangkok?
Tail hair cut off multiple horses outside Alberton: P.E.I. RCMP
The Prince Edward Island RCMP is asking for the public’s help after three horses recently had their tails cut off.
Vancouver Island
Wildfire prompts evacuation orders near Spences Bridge, B.C., as hot spell continues
The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation order for 76 properties in the Venables Valley area north of Spences Bridge, B.C., due to the out-of-control Shetland Creek wildfire.
A decade after Insite, drug policy landscape is still being shaped in B.C.
In 2021, the Vancouver-based Drug User Liberation Front approached Health Canada with a proposal.
Kelowna
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kelowna crash: RCMP
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
Crews searching for Alta. man swept away by river in B.C.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
1 dead, 17 displaced after Kelowna apartment fire
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.
Edmonton
Missing money? Alberta seeking owners of combined $150M in unclaimed money, property
If you ever lost money or property, you may be in luck. Alberta is looking for the owners of a combined $154 million in money and property that may have been lost, forgotten or abandoned, the province wrote in a release Thursday.
Josh Classen's forecast: Heat wave rolls on, with a smoke risk this weekend
A heat warning remains in effect for Edmonton and almost all of Alberta. For most of central and northern Alberta, the heat wave will last into early next week.
How to beat the heat in Edmonton without AC
Things are heating up again in Edmonton with highs above 30 C expected to last until early next week.
Calgary
Calgary officially moves to Stage 2 water restrictions
Calgarians are now able to resume limited outdoor water use as city officials made the shift to Stage 2 water restrictions.
Calgary doctor ordered to repay $20K to patient's estate due to unprofessional conduct
A Calgary doctor has been ordered to repay more than $20,000 to a former patient's estate and suspended from practice for one month, after being found guilty of unprofessional conduct by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA).
Kananaskis hiking trail closed after 'multiple grizzly bears' spotted in the area
A hiking trail in Kananaskis Country, west of Calgary, is closed because of bear sightings.
Lethbridge
Severe thunderstorm warning called for Lethbridge
The City of Lethbridge was under a severe thunderstorm warning on Thursday morning because of a "nearly stationary" storm east of the city.
Collision between small car, bus shuts down stretch of Highway 3
A serious collision between a small car and a bus has completely shut down a stretch of Highway 3 in the Crowsnest Pass area.
Primary care paramedic program among offerings at Lethbridge Polytechnic
Lethbridge Polytechnic will soon offer its own primary care paramedic program, along with a number of new trades and general arts and science certificates.
Winnipeg
Union representing health-care workers calling for changes in rural Manitoba to fix health system
The Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union is calling for better recruitment and retention to address the health-care crisis in rural Manitoba.
Former head of Manitoba health body got $603,000 the year of his departure
The former head of Manitoba's provincial health authority received $603,000 last year -- the year in which he left the organization.
Manitoba Métis Federation purchases two office buildings, parking lot downtown
The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) is expanding its footprint downtown.
Regina
'Build it and they will come': Council commits to next steps for Currie Field replacement
Regina City Council committed to taking the next steps towards replacing Currie Field.
Is SGI's vehicle noise policy making streets more peaceful one year in?
SGI rolled out their new vehicle noise policy one year ago, a policy intended to reduce the amount of noisy vehicles on city streets.
Magnet Hill in Swan Valley area becomes popular tourist attraction
A natural wonder in western Manitoba has become a popular tourist attraction.
Saskatoon
Police say hospital 'bomb threat' might just have been man seeking care for chemical exposure
Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital (RUH) and Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital (JPCH) were under lockdown following a bomb threat Wednesday morning, but police soon discovered it may have been a misunderstanding.
'Stay out of the sun': Prolonged heat wave hits Saskatoon
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Saskatoon, as a prolonged period of extreme heat is returning to parts of Saskatchewan.
Mosquitoes at a 4-year high in Saskatoon, city entomologist says
If it feels like there are more mosquitoes this year, it’s because there are, according to the City of Saskatoon’s entomologist.
Toronto
Grocery stores can sell ready-to-drink beverages as of today as LCBO strike continues
Shoppers could soon see an expanded selection of alcoholic beverages at their local grocery store, as a strike by LCBO workers continues to drag on.
Two listeriosis deaths in Ontario linked to plant-based milk recall: MOH
Two deaths as a result of a listeriosis outbreak linked to a plant-based milk recall are in Ontario, provincial health officials confirmed Thursday.
'It was like a movie': Some Toronto homeowners facing flooded basements in wake of record-breaking storm
Toronto is still drying out after a storm dropped more than a month’s worth of rain on the city earlier this week, leaving some residents to deal with flooded basements and property damage left in its wake.
Montreal
Quebec court rules against Concordia University's attempt to pause tuition hike
A Quebec Superior Court judge has denied Concordia University’s request to delay a controversial tuition hike for out-of-province and international students.
Ottawa
'We are not ready to start trial running': OC Transpo will not commit to opening date for Trillium Line
The head of OC Transpo will not commit to opening the new Trillium Line ahead of back-to-school at Carleton University this fall, as testing continues on Ottawa's new north-south light rail transit line.
Chick-fil-A greeted with a big crowd as it opens first location in Ottawa
Dozens of people lined up outside Chick-fil-A at Ottawa's Tanger Outlets on Thursday, as the U.S.-based fast food outlet opened its first location in the capital.
Seniors with no family doctor get medical check-up at condo lounge in Ottawa
Seniors who do not have a family doctor were given the opportunity to get a medical check-up Thursday through a monthly wellness clinic set up in a lounge of a condominium building on Ambleside Drive in the city's west-end.
Atlantic
New Brunswick premier promises to lower province's HST rate to 13 per cent if re-elected
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs announced Thursday morning he will lower the province’s HST rate from 15 to 13 per cent if re-elected.
Thursday afternoon and evening thunderstorm risk in the Maritimes
A cold front moving in from the west has triggered rounds of downpours and thunderstorms in the Maritimes Thursday. The weather has been accompanied by watches and warnings by Environment Canada.
London
Fatal crash in Elgin County involving cyclist
A cyclist has died after a crash with a passenger vehicle in Elgin County. Dutton-Dunwich fire was on scene with OPP and EMS in the area of Talbot Line.
'I saw a lot of police running towards the house,' London Police shoot man after responding to a report of domestic violence.
The province's Special Investigations Unit was called in after London Police officers shot and killed an eighteen year old man late Tuesday evening.
Over 400 empty homes in London unlikely to face a vacancy tax despite local housing crisis
A consultant’s study has poured cold water on London city council’s idea to charge an additional tax on vacant homes. On Wednesday, the Corporate Services Committee (CSC) discussed a report that determined that a 3 per cent residential vacancy tax would be cost prohibitive for London City Hall to inspect and administer.
Kitchener
Waterloo, Ont. garage door company calls imitation websites 'absolutely disgusting' for scamming clients
A garage door business in Waterloo, Ont. says scammers tricked their customers into paying ridiculous fees for subpar services using imitation websites.
Guelph girl dies after long battle with terminal cancer
A six-year-old Guelph girl has died a little more than two years after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Northern Ontario
Northern Ont. man charged after allegedly chasing, threatening people with bat
A 21-year-old northern Ontario man is charged with three counts of assault after police received a call about a suspect threatening and chasing people with a baseball bat last weekend.
Police seize $130K in Kirkland Lake drug bust, two charged
Kirkland Lake raid sees $130K drugs seized
Shelter in place ends after northwestern Ont. police apprehend 'armed and dangerous' suspect
Shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday, police in northwestern Ontario lifted a shelter in place for residents of the Kejick Bay community of Lac Seul First Nation following an 'ongoing threat to public safety.'
N.L.
Father sues Newfoundland and Labrador government for death of son in provincial jail
A father in St. John's, N.L., is suing the Newfoundland and Labrador government over his son's death last year in the province's largest jail.
Love it or hate it, there's no escaping this week's symphony in the St. John's harbour
For the next week, at 12:30 sharp each day, volunteers will board ships in port and try their best to make music out of the ship's horns — and whatever else the listener hears — in downtown St. John's.