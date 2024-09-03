HandyDART drivers begin job action, offer only essential medical rides

VANCOUVER
    Unable to come to terms on a new contract, Metro Vancouver HandyDART workers went on strike Tuesday morning.

    According to Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1724, wages have been a major sticking point -- with workers seeking the same rate of pay as their counterparts with HandyDART in the Fraser Valley.

    TransDev, the French company that operates HandyDART services in Metro Vancouver, said the offer made to workers was comparable.

    "This final offer vote rejected by employees represented a 19.2 per cent increase by January 2026, a $1,500 retention bonus in 2025 and a significant compromise on term length," TransDev said in a statement sent out Thursday, adding the offer included improved pension plan contributions and other benefits.

    During the job action, HandyDART will only make trips for clients on their way to specific medical appointments including cancer treatment and kidney dialysis.

