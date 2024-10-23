Surrey Tree Lighting Festival & Holiday
Get ready for a dazzling holiday experience at the 14th annual Surrey Tree Lighting Festival & Holiday Market! Enjoy two days of festive fun, Saturday, November 23 & Sunday, November 24, from 12pm to 8pm at Surrey Civic Plaza.
Experience the best free holiday event in Metro Vancouver!
Here's what awaits you:
- Free Live Entertainment: Enjoy a variety of performances on four stages, featuring holiday classics, choirs, dance battles, DJs, and more!
- Surrey's Sparkling Christmas Tree: Witness the magic as Surrey lights its magnificent 60-foot Christmas tree on Saturday, November 23 at 6:30pm.
- Holiday Market: Shop local and find unique, handmade gifts for your loved ones at the expanded artisan Holiday Market.
- Santa's Arrival: Bring the little ones for a free photo with Santa inside The North Pole in the City Hall Atrium.
- Free Rides: Enjoy a thrilling ride on the Ferris Wheel, Pirate Ship, and more– all for free!
- Festive Atmosphere: Be dazzled by the light tunnel, Holiday Market, sparkling displays, and Surrey's 60-foot Christmas tree.
Don't miss out on this festive celebration!
Learn more at surreytreelighting.ca.
