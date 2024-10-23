Get ready for a dazzling holiday experience at the 14th annual Surrey Tree Lighting Festival & Holiday Market! Enjoy two days of festive fun, Saturday, November 23 & Sunday, November 24, from 12pm to 8pm at Surrey Civic Plaza.

Experience the best free holiday event in Metro Vancouver!

Here's what awaits you:

Free Live Entertainment: Enjoy a variety of performances on four stages, featuring holiday classics, choirs, dance battles, DJs, and more!

Don't miss out on this festive celebration!

Learn more at surreytreelighting.ca.