Furstenau to speak as prospects loom for minority government in B.C.

Green Leader Sonia Furstenau is set to meet the media for the first time since British Columbia's indecisive election on Saturday, amid speculation about a possible minority government.

The Greens announced Tuesday that Furstenau is staying on as leader despite losing her seat in the legislature, saying she was "instrumental" in B.C.'s 2017 minority government and her guidance of the party's new caucus will be "critical."

The Greens say their two elected members, Jeremy Valeriote and Rob Botterell, support Furstenau's leadership as they "navigate the prospect of having the balance of power in the legislature."

Initial vote counting shows neither the NDP nor the B.C. Conservatives won enough seats to form majority, and the result will hinge on manual recounts in two ridings and a final tally of absentee and mail-in votes that are all set to begin on Saturday.

Premier and NDP Leader David Eby says the Greens have told his party that it's too early to begin talks on a minority government agreement.

The NDP is elected or leading in 46 ridings and the Conservatives in 45, both short of the 47 ridings required for a majority.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2024.