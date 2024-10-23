Furstenau to speak as prospects loom for minority government in B.C.
Green Leader Sonia Furstenau is set to meet the media for the first time since British Columbia's indecisive election on Saturday, amid speculation about a possible minority government.
The Greens announced Tuesday that Furstenau is staying on as leader despite losing her seat in the legislature, saying she was "instrumental" in B.C.'s 2017 minority government and her guidance of the party's new caucus will be "critical."
The Greens say their two elected members, Jeremy Valeriote and Rob Botterell, support Furstenau's leadership as they "navigate the prospect of having the balance of power in the legislature."
Initial vote counting shows neither the NDP nor the B.C. Conservatives won enough seats to form majority, and the result will hinge on manual recounts in two ridings and a final tally of absentee and mail-in votes that are all set to begin on Saturday.
Premier and NDP Leader David Eby says the Greens have told his party that it's too early to begin talks on a minority government agreement.
The NDP is elected or leading in 46 ridings and the Conservatives in 45, both short of the 47 ridings required for a majority.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2024.
Liberal caucus meeting underway with a number of MPs set to ask Trudeau to step down
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's caucus is meeting this morning for its weekly gathering, this time with much higher stakes, as an evolving number of MPs is expected to confront the leader and ask him to step down.
Interest rate drops to 3.75% as Bank of Canada makes another cut
The Bank of Canada made a sizable cut to its key lending rate Wednesday from 4.25 per cent to 3.75 per cent as the global economy continues to expand. The half percentage point cut is the fourth rate cut in a row by the central bank as inflation dropped from 2.7 per cent in June to 1.6 per cent in September.
'Unbelievably violent': Gisele Pelicot, French victim of mass rape, takes the stand
Gisele Pelicot, the 72-year-old victim of mass rape whose ordeal has shocked the world, told a trial in southern France on Wednesday that she was determined that making her case public should help other women and change society.
Air Transat to lay off up to 400 flight attendants amid financial woes
Air Transat says it is laying off as many as 400 flight attendants, but plans to bring them back to work at some point.
Second federal union calls for Commons committee to investigate 3-day a week office mandate
The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada is now joining the Canadian Association of Public Employees (CAPE) in calling on the Standing Committee on Government Operations and Estimates to conduct a "thorough investigation.
Children's clothing sold at Giant Tiger recalled for lead: Health Canada
A recall has been issued for certain clothing items sold at Giant Tiger stores over high levels of lead, according to a notice published by Health Canada Tuesday.
More than 10 million Canadians living in homes with 'high radon,' report says
A new report suggests that Canadians' exposure to a radioactive gas is increasing, putting millions of people at a higher risk of developing lung cancer.
NEW CEO of N.B. potato chip company taking 'extended leave of absence' after arrest
The president and CEO of New Brunswick-based Covered Bridge Potato Chips is taking an 'extended leave of absence' after being charged with domestic violence this past weekend.
Does the updated COVID-19 vaccine protect against the XEC variant?
The XEC strain, a hybrid of Omicron subvariants KS.1.1 and KP.3.3, was first detected in Canada in mid-August and the number of COVID-19 cases with the XEC variant has rapidly increased.
Oil removal work begins on 'fragile' Second World War-era wreck in coastal B.C.
An oil salvage operation is underway on the fragile wreckage of a U.S. army transport ship that sank almost 80 years ago off coastal British Columbia in a race to head off an eruption of thousands of litres of oil that a coast guard official says is "near imminent."
B.C. premier says atmospheric river death toll could rise as third fatality confirmed
Mounties in British Columbia say a second person has been found dead after two vehicles ended up in a river on Vancouver Island when a road washed out amid torrential rains over the weekend.
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
'Best players' step up for Carolina Hurricanes in OT win over Edmonton Oilers
The Carolina Hurricanes really turned the tide in the third period on Tuesday night.
-
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Same temperatures, different "feels"
Cool mornings and mild afternoons through the rest of this week in Edmonton and area.
More than 10 million Canadians living in homes with 'high radon,' report says
A new report suggests that Canadians' exposure to a radioactive gas is increasing, putting millions of people at a higher risk of developing lung cancer.
Woman killed in pedestrian crash in Okotoks
Police say a pedestrian died after she and another woman were hit by a vehicle in Okotoks on Tuesday night.
What's new at B.C.'s Radium Hot Springs after its $29M makeover
The Radium Hot Springs in British Columbia's Kootenay National Park has undergone a $29-million makeover.
Pro-coal citizens' group links economic revitalization to proposed Eastern Slopes mine
A proposed coal mine — not tourism — is critical in revitalizing southwestern Alberta communities along the edge of the Rockies, a group in favour of a controversial project maintains.
Smith says she's waiting on Nenshi to declare his intent before calling byelection
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's waiting for NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi to declare where he intends to run for office before she calls a byelection in Lethbridge.
University of Lethbridge works to preserve, grow honeybee populations
The health of honeybees will be the focus of a presentation at the University of Lethbridge on Wednesday evening.
'They will be held accountable': Winnipeg police cracking down on stunt driving
Winnipeg police are working to crack down on dangerous driving and stunt driving throughout the city.
Manitoba government looks at more public liquor sales in grocery stores
The Manitoba government is looking to add more liquor outlets inside food and grocery stores.
Customers restrain armed man trying to rob Winnipeg restaurant: police
An armed man was restrained by customers after he attempted to rob a Winnipeg restaurant on Monday.
Where to watch Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
Candidates across Saskatchewan are making their final pitches to potential voters as the 2024 election campaign is quickly approaching its end.
Sask. has highest percentage who want a federal election this year, poll shows
More residents in Saskatchewan say it’s time for a federal election to be called than in any other province, a new poll from the Angus Reid Institute shows.
Crews battle garage fire in west Regina
Emergency crews battled a garage fire in west Regina on Tuesday evening.
Newcomer Ukrainians get taste of home in Saskatoon with youth scouting group Plast
With the war in Ukraine still going on and Saskatchewan now home to hundreds of newcomers fleeing the attacks, there’s been a resurgence of a youth group here in Saskatoon.
Where to watch Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
Candidates across Saskatchewan are making their final pitches to potential voters as the 2024 election campaign is quickly approaching its end.
This Saskatoon teen got a great deal on a used truck. Then SGI hit him with the PST bill.
A Saskatoon family is voicing concerns after paying twice as much PST as expected on a recently purchased truck.
Federal government bypasses Ontario, offers money directly to Toronto to end encampments
The federal government says it can’t wait any longer for Ontario to end encampments in its cities and will offer money directly to municipalities, including Toronto, to fix the problem.
Toronto landlords who evict tenants to renovate could require renovation licence as early as next summer
Landlords who plan to evict tenants to renovate their properties may soon be required to apply for a licence and provide additional financial compensation to the tenants they are displacing.
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante not seeking reelection
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante will not be seeking reelection.
Quebec Solidaire calls for an end to funding for religious schools
As the case of the Bedford school, where teachers created a climate of terror, has brought the debate on secularism to the fore, Quebec Solidaire (QS) is joining the Parti Québécois (PQ) in calling for an end to the funding of religious schools in the province.
More than 80 % of optometrists to withdraw from Quebec health network next month
The majority of optometrists in Quebec will withdraw from the public health-care insurance program (RAMQ) as of Nov. 22, meaning that patients covered by the public plan will have to pay for services.
Kanata restaurant announces sudden closure
Popular Kanata restaurant D'Arcy McGee's has suddenly closed its doors. In a post on Facebook Tuesday night, D'Arcy McGee's said, "We will sadly be closing our doors."
Second federal union calls for Commons committee to investigate 3-day a week office mandate
The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada is now joining the Canadian Association of Public Employees (CAPE) in calling on the Standing Committee on Government Operations and Estimates to conduct a "thorough investigation.
NEW CEO of N.B. potato chip company taking 'extended leave of absence' after arrest
The president and CEO of New Brunswick-based Covered Bridge Potato Chips is taking an 'extended leave of absence' after being charged with domestic violence this past weekend.
Nova Scotia's HST will be reduced to 14 per cent next year: provincial government
The Nova Scotia government says it plans to reduce the province's harmonized sales tax (HST) rate by one percentage point next year.
Eastern Nova Scotia brushed by the remnants of Oscar as temperatures cool late week
After a stretch of fair, warm late October days, a change in the weather arrives for the Maritimes Thursday into Friday.
Man survives after truck falls down 150-foot embankment
A man is miraculously alive after driving his pickup truck through the fence and down a 150-foot embankment at Hawk Cliff in near Port Stanley, Ont.
Transport truck drives into abandoned house southeast of London: OPP
Police said the house is believed to be empty and abandoned and it's not known yet if the driver of the truck is injured.
Six people charged after police seize over $100,000 in drugs
On Oct. 18, London police were contacted by Toronto Police Service requesting help to find a Toronto man wanted for multiple robbery and firearms related offences.
Sudden death investigation in Kitchener
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a sudden death in Kitchener.
Cambridge grocery store temporarily closed following fire
Employees at a grocery store in Cambridge had a surprising start to their morning as they walked in to work to find a fire.
Police looking for missing teen from Goderich with ties to Stratford
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a missing teenager from Goderich.
Greater Sudbury CAO Ed Archer no longer employed by the city
Greater Sudbury has ended the employment of CAO Ed Archer, Mayor Paul Lefebvre announced suddenly Tuesday evening
Bank of Montreal says website outage resolved
The Bank of Montreal says it has restored access to its website after an outage Wednesday.
Halifax police confirm body of Walmart employee was found in walk-in oven
Police have confirmed the body of an employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax over the weekend was found in a walk-in oven.
77-year-old Kansas man missing after hotel fire in western Newfoundland
Police in western Newfoundland say a 77-year-old man visiting the province from Kansas is missing after a fire at a hotel in Deer Lake, N.L.
83-year-old Newfoundland musician still playing sold-out shows, even with memory loss
At 2 p.m. on Thursday, the scene at the Lions Club in Clarenville, N.L., rivalled any rowdy St. John's bar that thumps with music late on a weekend night.
Is it pickled fat? Pierogi? Newfoundland 'blobster' expert eyeing weird beach goo
A Newfoundland scientist known for identifying a gelatinous, rancid mass that washed up on the island's shores decades ago is hoping to get his hands on a slice of the strange white globs appearing on the province's beaches.