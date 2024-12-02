VANCOUVER
Our Community

Someone Like You

someonelikeyou
Share
An Arts Club Theatre Company production
SOMEONE LIKE YOU
By Christine Quintana
An Arts Club Silver Commission
 
January 9–February 9, 2025
 
A MILLENNIAL TAKE ON CYRANO DE BERGERAC
Open-hearted Isabelle is a lifelong romantic, but modern love isn’t like a pop song or an old novel—or is it? When her best friend, Kristin, embarks on a rebound romance, things get complicated as Isabelle’s “wingman” duties cross the line. This charming new comedy launches the mistaken identities of Cyrano de Bergerac into 21st-century Vancouver with millennial manifestos, dating apps, and the quest for self-love.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

Edmonton

Calgary

Lethbridge

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

N.L.

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News