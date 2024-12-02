An Arts Club Theatre Company production

SOMEONE LIKE YOU

By Christine Quintana

An Arts Club Silver Commission

January 9–February 9, 2025

A MILLENNIAL TAKE ON CYRANO DE BERGERAC

Open-hearted Isabelle is a lifelong romantic, but modern love isn’t like a pop song or an old novel—or is it? When her best friend, Kristin, embarks on a rebound romance, things get complicated as Isabelle’s “wingman” duties cross the line. This charming new comedy launches the mistaken identities of Cyrano de Bergerac into 21st-century Vancouver with millennial manifestos, dating apps, and the quest for self-love.