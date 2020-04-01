June 7, 2020 | 9:30 am

Location: Everywhere!

DSRF.org/RunApart

BC's BIGGEST Down Syndrome Event Comes Home to Your Living Room!

At the Down Syndrome Resource Foundation, BIG Things happen every day. Children speak after their parents were told it would never happen. Teens graduate with reading skills far beyond what statistics say is "expected." Adults find meaningful employment and thrive in the community, surprising a world that didn't think it possible.

Even though the COVID-19 crisis will prevent us from gathering together this year for Run Up for Down Syndrome, we are still going to Do BIG Things for people with Down syndrome. In fact, it's more important than ever that we do so.

Like many charities, COVID-19 threatens our ongoing viability. Your support is essential to ensure that when our families are finally able to leave their homes, DSRF is at full strength and ready to do what we've always done: empower individuals with Down syndrome to reach their full potential.

Under normal circumstances, Run Up for Down Syndrome consists of a 5K or 1.5K walk or run through Burnaby Central Park. This year, when we Run Apart for Down Syndrome, participants will run or walk at home. Hike in the woods. Walk around the block. Run around your living room. Put in 30 minutes on the treadmill. Get active, but do it in the safety of your own home or neighbourhood. And then join the fun online!

We are counting on you. Please join us as a virtual runner and ask your family and friends to join you in Doing BIG Things for people with Down syndrome through Run Apart for Down Syndrome.​