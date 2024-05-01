The Music of Johnny Cash

Created by Richard Maltby, Jr.

Conceived by William Meade

Orchestrations by Steven Bishop and Jeff Lisenby

Ring of Fire was originally produced on Broadway by William Meade, CTM Productions, Bob Cuillo, GFour Productions, and James B. Freydberg

June 20–August 11, 2024

Granville Island Stage

A REMARKABLE LIFE OF STORY AND SONG

Let the songbook of the iconic storyteller Johnny Cash guide you on a journey of struggle and success, love and redemption. Brought to life by a talented collection of singers and musicians, this theatrical concert gets to the heart of Cash’s unique life story and connects it with universal experiences in songs such as “I Walk the Line,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Country Boy,” and “A Boy Named Sue.”