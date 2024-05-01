VANCOUVER
Ring of Fire

ringoffire
Share
The Music of Johnny Cash
Created by Richard Maltby, Jr.
Conceived by William Meade
Orchestrations by Steven Bishop and Jeff Lisenby
Ring of Fire was originally produced on Broadway by William Meade, CTM Productions, Bob Cuillo, GFour Productions, and James B. Freydberg
 
June 20–August 11, 2024
Granville Island Stage
 
A REMARKABLE LIFE OF STORY AND SONG
Let the songbook of the iconic storyteller Johnny Cash guide you on a journey of struggle and success, love and redemption. Brought to life by a talented collection of singers and musicians, this theatrical concert gets to the heart of Cash’s unique life story and connects it with universal experiences in songs such as “I Walk the Line,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Country Boy,” and “A Boy Named Sue.”

