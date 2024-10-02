The Moustache Miler is an annual running race and fundraiser benefiting the Movember Foundation. We have been a volunteer-run event since 2018 and have raised more than $50,000 for men's health initiatives and suicide prevention.

This year we have two events: the 5K Stache Dash at night on November 10, 2024 and the return of our classic races, the 1-Mile and 5K daytime event on November 30, 2024. Runners will be hitting the pavement on the scenic Stanley Park seawall between Ceperley Park and the Burrard Bridge. Run one race or run all! The Nov. 30 day race is fun for the whole family and we'll be awarding prizes for the Best Moustache and Largest Fundraiser to cap off the events.

Both races will have after-parties at our long-time presenting sponsor, Stanley Park Brewing, complete with draw prizes and buffet brunch or dinner. The party is a hot ticket item, having sold out in one week last year.

