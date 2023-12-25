The Harlem Globetrotters 2024 World Tour presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs will take the court at the Pacific Coliseum on January 24th with moments of extreme basketball innovation & unparalleled fan FUN!

See the Globetrotter stars LIVE as they DRIBBLE, SPIN, SLAM and DUNK their way past their relentless rivals, the Washington Generals! You’ll be amazed by new levels of mind-blowing trick shots, expert ball-handling skills and BIG LAUGHS with unrivaled opportunities for pre-game, post-game & in-game fan engagement.

For tickets and more information, click here!