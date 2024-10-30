VANCOUVER
Our Community

DSRF presents... A Magical Morning

DSRF
Share

DSRF presents... A Magical Morning
Friday, Dec 13, 2024
7:30-9:30 am
Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre (1000 Burrard St Vancouver)

Join CTV's Community Host, Mona Mahmoud for a Magical Morning filled with a scrumptious breakfast buffet, holiday wreath decorating contest and auction, gift and craft marketplace, gingerbread decorating, musical entertainment and, of course, a visit from Santa himself.

Plus: a special presentation honouring longtime DSRF supporter and board member George Klukas!

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

Edmonton

Calgary

Lethbridge

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

N.L.

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News