VANCOUVER
Our Community

Broadway Across Canada Come From Away

come from away
Share
Broadway Across Canada
Come From Away
September 10 - 15
Queen Elizabeth Theatre
 
The true story of the small town that welcomed the world.
 
Broadway’s COME FROM AWAY has won Best Musical all across North America!
 
The New York Times Critics’ Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.
 
Don’t miss this breathtaking new musical written by Tony® nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and helmed by this year’s Tony Award® -winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley. Newsweek cheers, “It takes you to a place you never want to leave!”
 
On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all.
 
For more information and tickets to Come From Away click here.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What you should know about the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis

Cases of a tick-borne illness called anaplasmosis are on the rise globally, and that includes across Canada. Biology professor Vett Lloyd says it is important to understand the risk factors for contracting anaplasmosis, and recognize symptoms of an infection, as the disease becomes more prevalent.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

Edmonton

Calgary

Lethbridge

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

N.L.

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News