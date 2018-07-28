

CTV Vancouver





A 68-year-old woman is dead after a motor vehicle accident in South Surrey Saturday morning.

Surrey RCMP said the woman was driving north on 184th Street when she and her 73-year-old male passenger were struck by a vehicle traveling east on 40th Avenue.

Police said the driver of the second vehicle - a 37-year-old man - failed to obey a stop sign at the intersection, causing the collision.

The woman driving the struck vehicle died at the scene. Both the passenger of the struck vehicle and the driver of the other vehicle were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Surrey Traffic Services, the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team, and Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstructionist Services were called to the scene to gather evidence, and Surrey CCIT is continuing the investigation.

Police advised drivers to avoid the area while the investigation continued Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses to the accident are asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.