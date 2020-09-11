VANCOUVER -- Abbotsford police say a robbery suspect who pepper-sprayed an officer was shot by police Friday afternoon.

Police say they responded to a call for a theft in progress just after 3 p.m. at the Cabela's sporting goods shop on McCallum Road near Cornwall Avenue.

Two suspects left the store when they were "challenged" by an officer who responded to the scene, police said in a news release.

"One suspect fled, the other suspect pepper sprayed the officer and then ran from the area," Const. Rob Dyck said in a news release.

"Moments later that same suspect returned and sprayed the officer again and began physically assaulting that officer."

Police say the officer then shot the suspect.

The suspects are in custody, and the public is not in danger, police said.

The officer was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the incident. The suspect was also transported to hospital. Police did not elaborate on the extent of the officer or suspect's injuries.

People are asked to avoid the area near the McCallum Junction shopping mall as police continue their investigation.

In photos and video posted to social media, yellow tape could be seen around the perimeter of the Cabela's parking lot, and numerous emergency vehicles, including at least two ambulances, could be seen.

A witness told CTV News one person was shot by police during a robbery at a shopping centre.

The witness said the incident started as an attempted robbery at the store. They say a female officer was the first to arrive on scene, and two suspects were involved. The witness told CTV News one of the suspects fled the store while the other bear sprayed the officer twice.

According to the witness, the officer shot at the suspect, who was then taken to hospital. The other suspect was later found at an apartment building and arrested, the witness said.

Members of the Independent Investigations Office are also now on scene. The IIO investigates all officer-involved incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

One person on Twitter reported hearing "five loud bangs" near McCallum and Marshall, followed by sirens, around 3:30 p.m. ​