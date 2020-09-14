VANCOUVER -- Abbotsford police say two people have been charged in connection with an incident that resulted in an officer being pepper sprayed and a suspect being shot by police.

Police say the two suspects are Andrew Edmunds and John Moon.

Both of them have been charged with theft, disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence, and assault a peace officer with a weapon.

Moon has also been charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

On Friday afternoon, police were called to the Cabela's sporting goods shop on McCallum Road near Cornwall Avenue for a report of a theft in progress.

Police say the two suspects left the store when they were "challenged" by a female officer who responded to the scene.

One suspect fled the area, and the other suspect pepper-sprayed the officer, Const. Rob Dyck said Friday.

Police say the second suspect then returned and pepper sprayed the officer again before assaulting her.

The officer then shot the suspect, police said.

Both the suspect and officer were transported to hospital to be treated for their injuries. Police did not release their conditions at the time, but the Independent Investigations Office said Friday the suspect had life-threatening injuries.

The other suspect was arrested later nearby. ​

The injured officer has been released from hospital and is now recovering at home. Moon, the suspect injured in the incident, is in police custody but remains hospitalized for what police now say are non-life threatening injuries.

Moon and Edmunds have been remanded until Sept. 14.

The IIO investigates all officer-involved incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.