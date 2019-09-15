

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





A police officer was assaulted and multiple young people arrested at an "out of control house party" in Pitt Meadows Saturday night, according to Ridge Meadows RCMP.

In a tweet Sunday morning, Mounties said the party prompted "a large police presence" in the 19200 block of Fieldstone Walk, near Harris Road in the city.

Police said "a large number of intoxicated youths" refused to leave the residence. When officers attempted to remove the youths, one officer was assaulted and multiple arrests were made, police said.

Ridge Meadows RCMP told CTV News Vancouver there were approximately 200 people at the house party. Video posted on social media Saturday night from the area where the party took place shows dozens of young people packed into a room.

Police said the owners of the home called them because the party was getting out of control. The assaulted officer suffered minor injuries, police said.

Investigators are reviewing social media postings about the party as they determine how many people will face charges and what those charges will be. Police did not say Sunday how many people had been arrested at the party, nor did they provide the ages or genders of those arrested.