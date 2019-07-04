

CTV News Vancouver





Police in West Vancouver say a violent interaction between authorities and a crowd made up of hundreds of unruly teenagers left two officers injured on Canada Day.

According to a statement from the force, officers on foot patrol at Ambleside Park encountered a group that included minors consuming alcohol.

Police said a crowd of young people started to form around the skate park as officers seized liquor and handed out tickets. By 8:50 p.m., the crowd had reached some 300 teens, "many of whom where intoxicated and violent," the release read.

"Officers began questioning one person who was observed consuming liquor. A struggle ensued after the person is alleged to have charged at one of the officers," police said. "The rest of the group quickly surrounded the officers and began chanting and swearing obscenities, while many filmed the interaction."

Two officers were injured after being punched in the face, the force said.

Reinforcements arrived soon after the initial incident and moved the unruly crowd to the beach area, where police say the fighting and obscenities continued.

"Due to the violent behavior and sheer size of the unruly crowds, access to Ambleside Park was temporarily shut down, causing traffic issues and preventing families and others from enjoying the festivities at the beach," police said.

According to the WVPD, the group dispersed towards Park Royal mall over the next three hours. There too, police say they witnessed violence.

Investigators believe those in the crowd were from the North Shore and ranged from 12 to 20 years old.

Two of the young people were arrested at the time but released pending further investigation.

Police say they're now taking precaution to prevent this kind of violence from breaking out again.

"This type of violent behavior cannot and will not be tolerated in West Vancouver," said Chief Len Goerke. "Foot patrols throughout our parks and beaches will be ongoing over the Summer months and enforcement action will be taken where officers find individuals contravening the Liquor Control and Licensing Act, or disrupting the peace and lawful use and enjoyment of public space by drunkenness, violence, or threats of violence."