Nuclear gauge that prompted public warning recovered, North Vancouver RCMP say

A nuclear gauge that was stolen from a parking garage in North Vancouver last week has been recovered, authorities confirmed Monday.

The theft of the device – which contains a small amount of hazardous radioactive material – prompted a public warning from North Vancouver RCMP on Wednesday.

The gauge was inside a car that was stolen from underneath a fitness centre near Marine Drive and MacKay Avenue on Feb. 13. It’s unclear whether the vehicle has also been located, or if authorities have identified a suspect in the thefts.

CTV News reached out to the North Vancouver RCMP detachment for more information.

Authorities said the vehicle is a grey 2004 Mazda 6 with licence plate VG377B. The nuclear device is a Troxler 3430 model soil moisture density gauge, used to perform a variety of measurements and tests in the construction industry and other sectors.

In their warning last week, the RCMP said the device could pose a health risk if handled carelessly.

"A person may start to experience effects from the radiation after 24 hours of exposure to a gauge that is not stored properly," the detachment wrote. "Tampering with the device can also expose a person to radiation."