'Now is the time to come forward': IHIT appeals for information in unsolved Surrey slaying

    Jatinder "Michael" Sandhu is seen in this undated photo. (IHIT handout) Jatinder "Michael" Sandhu is seen in this undated photo. (IHIT handout)
    Six years after a man was killed in a gang-related shooting in Surrey in what investigators believe may have been a case of mistaken identity, authorities are renewing an appeal for information.

    On July 23, 2016, two men were found with gunshot wounds on 90A Avenue near 142A Street. Jatinder Michael Sandhu, 28, died in hospital soon after.

    "While the evidence gathered to date indicates the shooting was linked to the B.C. gang conflict, investigators believe that these victims were not the intended targets. Neither Michael Sandhu or the surviving victim had criminal records," the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a statement Tuesday, the eighth anniversary of the killing.

    "There are persons out there with key information that can help solve this case and bring closure to Michael’s family. Time passes, situations change, perhaps now is the time to come forward."

    Anyone with information is urged to contact IHIT by calling 1-877-551-4448 or emailing ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

