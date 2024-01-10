'Nothing has sold': Investors struggling to sell short-term rental properties ahead of B.C. law changes
Sharan and Stephen Gordon purchased a 300-square-foot micro loft in the Janion building in downtown Victoria four years ago as a retirement investment – to rent out short term and to stay in for significant periods of time when visiting grandkids in Victoria.
Sharan says the province's new short-term rental laws – coming into force in May – have thrown the couple for a financial and emotional loop.
“I feel the rug was pulled from under my feet. I was given short notice.” she said Wednesday.
Ira Willey is a Realtor who owns a short term rental unit in a nearby building. He says approximately 90 per cent of the units in the Janion building are rented out short term.
It’s one of 23 buildings in Victoria where zoning exemptions currently allow short term rentals – zoning that purchasers paid more for.
“The premium that people paid for this Airbnb zoning – that short term zoning – it’s disappeared, and that was I’d say about 15 to 20 per cent of the property value,” said Willey.
As of May 1, those exemptions will be gone. The new rules will essentially restrict short-term rentals in urban centres to owners' primary residences.
The pending changes have triggered a wave of owners wanting to offload their investments, but the units are too small for most people looking for long-term living, Willey said.
“(There are) probably close to 10 listings (in the Janion building) and nothing has sold since June,” said Willey, noting that throughout the city, out of 60 listings for units used for short-term rentals, only about five have sold.
Nancy Paine runs a short-term rental management business called Spacehost. She had 60 clients, most of whom owned just one rental property. Since the new legislation was passed this fall, she has been reduced to two clients, and is closing her business as of May. She says short-term rentals have been vilified in the news and by the provincial government.
“Consider these as small businesses, where people paid their licence fee, they paid their taxes, they did their research to buy these properties as a small business,” said Paine Wednesday.
But Douglas King with the Together Against Poverty Society says the housing crisis justifies lost investments.
“In this case, the government has prioritized those core needs – arguably the rights that people should have to obtain safe and secure housing – at the loss of investors, and in our opinion, that’s a move that has to be made,” said King.
Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon wasn’t available for an interview Wednesday, but issued a statement, noting: “We’re already seeing reports of former short-term rentals coming back to the long-term housing market, including both listings of former short-term rentals as furnished long-term rental homes, and short-term rental units that have been listed for sale since the province passed the legislation.”
So far, however, it appears most of those new listings aren’t getting snapped up.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sentences lowered for kidnappers, shooters and drug traffickers due to conditions at Toronto's 'Guantanamo South'
Dozens of criminals found guilty of knife attacks, gunplay, drug trafficking and child pornography are among those being given lower sentences and sent back to the street sooner following a standoff between Ontario judges and the provincial government over notorious conditions in a Toronto jail dubbed 'Guantanamo South.'
Conservatives call for ethics investigation into PM Trudeau's Jamaica trip
The federal Conservatives are calling on Canada's conflict of interest and ethics commissioner to launch an investigation into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's recent Jamaica trip, despite his office indicating the vacation was given the green light.
Man who stalked ex-fiancée banished from B.C. city where he lives
A man who stalked his ex-fiancée for months after their breakup has been barred from coming within 50 kilometres of the B.C. city where they both live – in what legal experts describe as a rare case of “banishment” as a probation condition.
Blocking non-permanent resident admissions could worsen recession in 2024: Desjardins report
Canada's population has surged over the last year, with growth driven in large part by foreign workers and international students. But as the federal government weighs limiting non-permanent residents, a new report from Desjardins says such a move would 'deepen the recession expected in 2024.'
'No place being honoured': Manitoba revokes honour to former art gallery director for alleged Nazi ties
Manitoba’s premier is revoking a provincial honour given to a former director of the Winnipeg Art Gallery due to his alleged ties to the Nazi party.
Christie ends his presidential bid in an effort to blunt Trump's momentum before Iowa's GOP caucuses
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Wednesday suspended his Republican presidential bid just days before Iowa’s leadoff caucuses, ceding to growing pressure to drop out of the race from those desperate to deny Donald Trump a glidepath to the nomination.
Selena Gomez reveals what she really said to Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes
Selena Gomez is setting the record straight about some alleged drama at Sunday’s Golden Globes. Speculation started when a photo of Gomez and Taylor Swift at the event sparked chatter about what the two close friends may have been discussing.
From wind chills of -55 C to 40 cm of snow, weather warnings in place for much of Canada
Weather warnings are in place Wednesday for nearly every province and territory in Canada as storm systems bring deep, heavy snow and bone-chilling temperatures coast to coast.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Quick clean-up in Victoria after powerful storm
Property owners are assessing the aftermath of a powerful storm on Vancouver Island’s south coast that sent waves crashing over seawalls, closing some roads and walkways a day earlier.
-
'Nothing has sold': Investors struggling to sell short-term rental properties ahead of B.C. law changes
Sharan and Stephen Gordon purchased a 300-square-foot micro loft in the Janion building in downtown Victoria four years ago as a retirement investment – to rent out short term and to stay in for significant periods of time when visiting grandkids in Victoria.
-
Victoria police say man caught on video starting massive restaurant fire
Major crime detectives in Victoria have released surveillance images of a man who they say is responsible for causing a blaze that destroyed a restaurant in the city's Burnside neighbourhood last summer.
Calgary
-
Man catches cab to south Calgary hospital after being shot
A man was dropped off by a cab at Rockyview General Hospital after being shot shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday in Calgary.
-
Alberta’s arts and culture minister heads to Hollywood to promote film and television industry
Alberta’s Minister of Arts, Culture and Status of Women is in Los Angeles this week to promote the province’s growing film and television industry.
-
Committee approves sale of lands near Glenmore Landing for high-rise development
A city committee voted in favour of a plan to sell two parcels of "surplus" lands near Glenmore Landing in southwest Calgary and the motion will now make its way to council for a final decision.
Edmonton
-
Several people arrested as police sweep 8th encampment in central Edmonton
Three people were led away from a central Edmonton homeless encampment in handcuffs Wednesday, a day after some people living there refused orders to leave.
-
One-fifth of Alberta businesses 'most likely' to close due to looming CEBA repayment deadline: CFIB
A deadline looms for businesses to pay back loans received during the COVID-19 pandemic from the federal government — and as a result, says the Alberta Chamber of Commerce, thousands of them are at risk of closing.
-
More than 300 crashes reported since start of snowfall on Tuesday
Hundreds of crashes have happened since the start of Edmonton's first major snowfall Tuesday morning.
Toronto
-
Sentences lowered for kidnappers, shooters and drug traffickers due to conditions at Toronto's 'Guantanamo South'
Dozens of criminals found guilty of knife attacks, gunplay, drug trafficking and child pornography are among those being given lower sentences and sent back to the street sooner following a standoff between Ontario judges and the provincial government over notorious conditions in a Toronto jail dubbed 'Guantanamo South.'
-
These are Ontario's rejected licence plates from 2023
More than 5,000 applications for personalized Ontario licence plates were rejected in 2023 due to sexual references, abusive language, and copyright issues.
-
Ontario set to close some ServiceOntario locations
The Doug Ford government is shuttering some ServiceOntario locations.
Montreal
-
Quebec rejects proposal to have armed security guards in Montreal Jewish schools, places of worship
The Quebec government is rejecting a proposal from multiple local politicians who called for special permission to allow Jewish schools and houses of worship to hire armed security guards.
-
ER overcrowding will 'continue to be difficult,' says Quebec health minister
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé had mostly bad news in his first update of the year on the province's emergency room network.
-
Quebec man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend facing new charges
New criminal charges have been laid against a Montreal-area private trainer after a second complainant has come forward with allegations of assault.
Winnipeg
-
'This is that first step': New beds coming to St. Boniface Hospital
With people waiting more than half a day for care, the province is planning to add more beds at the St. Boniface Hospital, but the challenge will be staffing them.
-
-
Family suing Manitoba First Nation over fire that left three children dead
Nearly two years after their three children died in a fire on Cross Lake First Nation, the parents of the victims have filed a lawsuit against the nation also known as Pimicikamak Cree Nation.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon passengers landing in Orlando told they 'entered the country illegally'
A Saskatoon-area couple travelling to Orlando last Friday is left with many unanswered questions after an unexpected delay because of a security breach by an airport employee.
-
'Incompetence': Saskatoon lawyer says a judge shortage puts trials at risk
A Saskatoon lawyer is warning the public about a persistent shortage of judges in the province’s superior court system that’s putting criminal trials at risk.
-
Battery-powered toy sparks Saskatoon house fire
A small, battery-powered toy sparked a destructive Saskatoon house fire.
Regina
-
Minor injuries reported after 'apparent explosion' at north Regina business
Three people received minor injuries following an "apparent explosion" at a north Regina business.
-
Judge hears challenge to Saskatchewan law around pronouns in schools
A Saskatchewan judge has begun hearing a legal challenge over a law that requires parental consent when children under 16 want to change their names or pronouns at school.
-
Warming centres available in Regina as temperatures drop
Temperatures have dropped in Regina, which means the risks of being outside for prolonged periods of time are particularly dangerous.
Atlantic
-
Halifax Pallet shelters to arrive in late January
The Government of Nova Scotia will set up Pallet village for people experiencing homelessness near the end of the month at the earliest.
-
P.E.I. government announces updated regulations for Child Care Act
The Government of Prince Edward Island announced three new Early Years designated child-care centres and updated regulations for centres across the province.
-
N.B. woman who donates prom dresses searches for new space
A New Brunswick woman who donates prom dresses is looking for a new space for her operation.
London
-
Mayor Morgan seeks substantial raises for deputy mayor and budget chair
Less than two years after council last adjusted their compensation policy, two senior political positions at city hall might be getting raises.
-
'Bad news': Mischief charges being considered after false Ontario kangaroo sighting
The case of a wayward southern Ontario kangaroo continues, with Ontario Provincial Police considering public mischief charges against the person who falsely reported a kangaroo sighting in Lambton County.
-
City hosts first public open house on multi-year budget
London, Ont. ratepayers had their first opportunity Wednesday evening to take a deep dive into the city’s multi-year budget.
Northern Ontario
-
Charge dropped in provincial court for Sault driver involved in fatal crash
The provincial charge against the man police say was responsible for the crash that killed a pregnant Sault Ste. Marie woman and her unborn child last September has been dropped.
-
Sudbury digs out after first major winter storm of 2024
After 18 centimetres of snow fell across Greater Sudbury, residents spent Wednesday digging out and clearing their properties.
-
Driver killed in collision with train in Muskoka
One person has died in a collision with a train in Gravenhurst.
Kitchener
-
One person hurt after pickup hits pole head-on
A pickup truck slammed head-on into a pole Wednesday night near a busy Kitchener intersection. One person was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
-
'I wouldn't fly them again': Staffing shortages leave Flair flight grounded in Las Vegas
A Kitchener man is calling for better communication and support from airlines after his loved ones were left stranded at the Las Vegas airport.
-
Two local hockey players break records at U18 women’s world championships
Two young hockey players from Waterloo Region are breaking records at the U-18 Women’s World Championships.