Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden didn’t hold back Monday morning when asked by reporters about the province’s plan to house some of the city’s homeless in a 51-unit supportive housing complex in the city.

When asked if he supports the province’s plan, he said simply, “I do not.”

Morden made the comments at a housing announcement in Maple Ridge where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with a local couple looking to buy their first home, as Trudeau touted some of the first-time-homebuyer benefits unveiled in last week’s federal budget.

While Morden exchanged a few words with Trudeau at the event, the mayor says he hasn’t had a chance to discuss any of the ongoing issues in the community with the prime minister.

The province announced last week it plans to build 51 “temporary supportive homes” on Burnett Street, which will house many of the people who had been living at the now dismantled “Anita Place” homeless camp.

After declining on-camera interview requests made by CTV News for weeks on the homelessness crisis in his community, Morden initially told reporters at the Trudeau event Monday when asked for an interview “it probably wasn’t a good time right now,” but then answered several questions.

Morden is pushing the message that he wants more comprehensive services in place for the homeless in the community, saying the issue is “primarily a fentanyl problem”.

“What we do want for people in addicted and compromised positions in their lives (is) to ensure they get treatment services, detox, as well as long term recovery programs,” Morden said, “because that’s going to move them forward in their lives, as opposed to putting them behind four walls and leaving them there.”

Morden says he has asked for a meeting with B.C. Premier John Horgan to discuss the city’s needs. He says he was disappointed with the province’s plan to move forward with the Burnett Street project without support from the city.

A petition against the project has collected more than 10,000 signatures. Some of those against the housing project rallied outside the Trudeau event Monday morning.

Housing Minister Selina Robinson previously said the province had approached the city with a number of proposals in recent months, but had encountered “road blocks” at city hall.

“They need to be real, meaningful resources that actually bring help, real help, to those people that need it. Housing them, as far as I’m concerned, alone, is not a solution,” Morden said.

He says he remains committed to working with the province on finding a solution.

The City of Maple Ridge unveiled a Social Housing Plan on March 12, saying it worked under a tight timeline created by the province.

Construction on the new supportive housing project being built by the province is expected to start next month. It will be operated by Coast Mental Health once complete.