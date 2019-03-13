

CTV Vancouver





The provincial housing minister is criticizing a plan presented by Maple Ridge council as a solution for a controversial homeless camp.

An evacuation order was issued earlier this month following a string of fires at a camp known as Anita Place.

The order prompted Selina Robinson to call on the city to work with the province to build new housing.

Maple Ridge city councillors presented their plan at a meeting Tuesday, which included expanding a temporary modular housing site. The city also suggested developing seniors' housing at a property owned by the province, and "continued support" of an affordable housing building currently under development.

Staff suggested the city work with BC Housing to conduct public consultations around its plans for social housing.

The ministry doesn't think the city's pitch goes far enough.

In a statement, Robinson said she specifically told Mayor Mike Morgan that more needed to be done. She said the city failed to identify a workable solution, and the province will now need to move forward on its own and build temporary housing.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Emad Agahi