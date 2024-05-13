B.C. officials to give update on wildfire near Fort Nelson
Officials in B.C. are scheduled to give an update Monday morning on the wildfire situation in the northeastern part of the province.
Minister of Emergency Management Bowinn Ma will give the update alongside experts from the BC Wildfire Service.
CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE @ 10 a.m. PDT
The update comes as a 5,280-hectare fire burns just outside of Fort Nelson. The Parker Lake blaze led to an evacuation order for all of Fort Nelson and the nearby Fort Nelson First Nation, with officials warning structures could be threatened depending on wind.
"The next 48 hours will be challenging for the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality given forecasted westerly winds and extreme dry and volatile fuels in the area," BCWS fire behaviour specialist Ben Boghean said in a video update Sunday.
"As winds pick up overnight it will create an extreme fire behaviour environment that will challenge current control lines and pose a safety concern to our wildfire personnel and emergency services."
The BCWS is expecting fire behaviour to decrease on Tuesday when the wind dies down, but it won't relent much until there's rain.
Northeastern B.C. has experienced years of drought and a below-normal snowpack this winter, which makes forests susceptible to new fire starts and rapid rates of spread, Boghean explained.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
