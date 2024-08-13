VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • North Vancouver RCMP seek suspect accused of assaulting senior

    A still of CCTV footage released by the North Vancouver RCMP shows a suspect accused of assaulting a senior fleeing the scene. A still of CCTV footage released by the North Vancouver RCMP shows a suspect accused of assaulting a senior fleeing the scene.
    Mounties in North Vancouver are investigating an assault on a senior in a local park late last month and are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect.

    The attack happened on July 27 sometime before 6:30 p.m. at the Dudley Place Playground on 2645 Newmarket Dr., according to police.

    “It’s alleged that the victim entered the playground to dispose of his dog’s waste in a trash can. The presence of the dog in the playground upset the suspect, who then tackled the victim from behind and began to assault him,” Mounties wrote in a news release issued Tuesday.

    Bystanders intervened to stop the assault, and the victim was ultimately picked up by paramedics and taken to hospital for treatment. Mounties did not describe the nature or severity of the senior’s injuries.

    Police say the suspect fled before they arrived, and was last seen going north on Thorncliffe Drive accompanied by a child on a bicycle. That moment was captured by a security camera.

    “Investigators are releasing CCTV of the suspect fleeing after the assault in hopes that someone will recognize the suspect and call the police,” said Const. Mansoor Sahak, in the release. “We are hoping that the alleged suspect in this assault does the right thing and comes forward to the police and (shares) their version of the events.”

    Anyone who witnessed the assault, has video or recognizes the suspect is asked to call the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 and reference police file 24-15071.

