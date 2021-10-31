North Vancouver haunted house on track to raise more than $15K for charity

Every year, Jim Myers has one of the most elaborate haunted house set-ups in Metro Vancouver, and he’s hoping 2021 will be his biggest fundraising event yet. (CTV) Every year, Jim Myers has one of the most elaborate haunted house set-ups in Metro Vancouver, and he’s hoping 2021 will be his biggest fundraising event yet. (CTV)

Vancouver Top Stories