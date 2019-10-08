

Megan Devlin, CTV News Vancouver





Skiers and snowboarders rejoice: it’s snowing on the North Shore mountains.

It was a drizzly morning in Vancouver Tuesday, but that precipitation turned to snow flurries at higher elevations.

Grouse Mountain Resort posted a video to Instagram of one of its trams travelling up the mountain through wintry flakes, captioning it “first flurries of the season.”

Mt Seymour Ski Resort also shared a video of fall foliage on the mountain getting a helping of snow.

It could be a while until that snow accumulates enough for skiers and riders to begin shredding, though. Last year Grouse Mountain and Cypress Mountain opened for the season during the first week of December. Mt Seymour usually opens a little later because it doesn’t have snow-making equipment.