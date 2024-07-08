No-swim advisories lifted at Metro Vancouver beaches after E. coli levels drop

Multiple no-swim advisories that were in place at Metro Vancouver beaches due to high E. coli levels have been lifted, a local health authority says.

Vancouver Coastal Health shared updated E. coli ratings Monday morning, showing levels have dropped, making swimming safe again. Advisories were first put in place at Ambleside Park in West Vancouver late last month, after E. coli ratings reached 594 per 100 millilitres.

As of Monday, most readings at that beach were below 50 per 100 millilitres, except at one station where a higher-than-expected sample result is being reviewed.

A no-swim warning was also issued at Vancouver's Sunset Beach in late June, after a reading showed 1,039 E. coli per 100 millilitres.

VCH explained that "not suitable for swimming" advisories are posted when a beach area has a geometric mean of more than 200 E. coli per 100 millilitres, or two consecutive samples of more than 400 E. coli per 100 millilitres.

"There are many possible sources of E. coli contamination. Storm water runoff can include contamination from recreational vehicles, animal waste and sewer overflows. Other possible sources are leaking septic tanks and discharge from boats," a statement from VCH said.

Exposure to high levels of E. coli can cause gastrointestinal illnesses and skin or eye infections. As of Monday, no advisories were in place at beaches under VCH's authority.