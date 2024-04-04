'No reason' to believe latest Vancouver shooting gang-related, police say
Authorities have found "no reason" to believe a shooting that injured a 46-year-old man in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday night is related to gangs.
Police found the victim after responding to reports of gunfire near Homer and West Pender streets around 7:50 p.m., and he was taken to hospital with injuries described as serious but not life-threatening.
The incident marked the second shooting in the city's downtown core in five days – but the Vancouver Police Department said Thursday that there is nothing linking the two incidents to one another.
"There is no reason to believe this incident is related to the B.C. gang conflict, nor is it connected to any other serious investigations going on in the city," Const. Tania Visintin said in a statement.
The previous shooting took place in broad daylight Saturday near Robson and Richards streets, where surveillance video captured two gunmen opening fire on a black vehicle at close range.
Police quickly suggested that incident was targeted, and said they were bracing for a potential "retaliatory incident" in the near future, following the pattern of similar gang violence in the region.
Authorities have not provided any further information on what happened Wednesday, or why they do not believe it is connected to the previous shooting. Visintin said investigators are still working to confirm "what transpired between the suspect and the victim."
No suspects have been arrested in connection with either shooting.
No humans were injured during the shooting last weekend, but police said two dogs that were inside the vehicle were injured.
The incident shocked bystanders in the downtown core, and sent some running for safety. An apparent bullet hole was seen in the window of a nearby Tim Hortons restaurant in the aftermath.
Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Sgt. Steve Addison said it was a "miracle that nobody was killed."
Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department's Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Penny Daflos and Kaija Jussinoja
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario woman in 'shock' by $2,500 vacant home tax bill for condo she lives in
An Ontario resident said she got a 'bit of shock' when she opened up a piece of mail from the City of Toronto last month, informing her that she owed more than $2,500 in taxes for the 'vacant' Scarborough condo where she currently resides.
What happened to 2 flight attendants from Pakistan who went missing in Canada
Two Pakistan International Airlines flight attendants who went missing after landing in Toronto sought asylum for claims involving gender-related persecution, religious persecution and domestic violence, says a Canadian immigration lawyer.
B.C. man collapsed, was diagnosed with cancer, then got a $3,700 bill
When Andy was diagnosed with aggressive lung cancer, he was shocked, but it was the handling of his medical coverage that left him stunned and deeply upset.
80-year-old American tourist killed in elephant attack during game drive in Zambia
A bull elephant charged a truck that an 80-year-old American was riding in with other tourists on a game drive in a Zambian national park, flipping over the vehicle and killing her, a safari company said.
Edmonton high school recalls graduation merch after comparisons to Nazi eagle design
Ross Sheppard High School is recalling and redesigning graduation merchandise after concerns were raised over the 2024 logo.
DEVELOPING 30 cm of snow, heavy rain, damaging winds: What to expect in the paths of the latest spring storms
Heavy rain and snowfall are expected in much of Eastern and Western Canada, according to the latest forecasts.
'Like an underwater puppy': B.C. woman forms lasting friendship with octopus
When Catherine Dobrowolski began doing daily walks by the water, she never expected to make an eight-legged friend.
NDP MPs Charlie Angus, Carol Hughes, Rachel Blaney opt against seeking re-election
DP MPs Carol Hughes and Rachel Blaney have joined Charlie Angus in deciding that they won't run again in the next federal election.
U.S. asks Israel for immediate ceasefire, threatens policy 'changes'
The United States issued its strongest public rebuke toward Israel on Thursday since the start of the Gaza war, conditioning support for Israel's offensive on concrete Israeli steps to address the safety of aid workers and Palestinian civilians.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
'Difficult to see': B.C. teen arrested for attempted murder after liquor store robbery
A 16-year-old boy was arrested for attempted murder and robbery Sunday after a stabbing at a liquor store in Port Alberni, B.C.
-
Local non-profit raising funds to support mobile dental units on Ukraine's frontlines
Myrolslav Solon’ko is a Ukrainian dentist who has spent the last two years volunteering on one of several mobile dental vans that travel to the frontlines of the war.
-
'Like an underwater puppy': B.C. woman forms lasting friendship with octopus
When Catherine Dobrowolski began doing daily walks by the water, she never expected to make an eight-legged friend.
Kelowna
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
-
Kelowna man shot dead inside his auto shop, family says
A man was fatally shot in Kelowna on Wednesday, according to his sister, during an incident Mounties had been tight-lipped about.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton high school recalls graduation merch after comparisons to Nazi eagle design
Ross Sheppard High School is recalling and redesigning graduation merchandise after concerns were raised over the 2024 logo.
-
'I'm upset, I'm mad': Boy killed by dogs was visiting Edmonton for spring break, grandmother says
An 11-year-old boy who was killed by two large dogs in southeast Edmonton on Monday has been identified as a Grade 5 student from B.C. named Kache.
-
6 arrested after recent string of vehicle thefts in Edmonton
Edmonton police have arrested six people in relation to a recent increase in the theft of idling vehicles.
Calgary
-
Calgary police continue search for Chelsea Davidenas' body
Calgary police, along with other officials, are continuing their search for the body of murder victim Chelsea Davidenas.
-
Calgary under a snowfall warning as heavy, wet snow blankets the city
A snowfall warning issued for the foothills Wednesday was expanded to include the City of Calgary and areas north.
-
Gunshots in Evergreen leave vehicle with bullet hole, Calgary police investigating
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the community of Evergreen on Thursday.
Lethbridge
-
Alberta announces funding for rural medical training
The Government of Alberta has come up with a new plan to attract doctors to rural communities.
-
Mischief trial begins for three men charged in Alberta COVID-19 border blockade
A Crown prosecutor said Wednesday that the trial for three men charged over their roles in an Alberta border blockade two years ago has nothing to do with their beliefs or right to protest.
-
Castle Mountain Marie spreads a little love by handing out hugs to skiers
An employee at a southern Alberta ski resort is making visitors smile, one hug at a time.
Winnipeg
-
'Get somebody to a better place': Community Safety Team leader reflects on program’s first six weeks
It’s been six weeks since the city’s Community Safety Team hit the pavement for the first time, and the team’s lead said it’s been an exciting and rewarding challenge.
-
Federal government to launch $1.5B fund to protect affordable rentals
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a new $1.5-billion housing fund will help non-profit organizations acquire more rental units across Canada and make sure they remain affordable.
-
Man charged following attack inside Confusion Corner Burger King
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a 25-year-old man following an attack at a Burger King that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries earlier this week.
Regina
-
Draft of Saskatchewan's pronoun policy gave teachers discretion for at-risk students
Emails show an early draft of Saskatchewan's school pronoun policy would have allowed teachers to use a child's preferred identification if there was concern the student faced danger when parents were notified.
-
'Jim changed the course of my life': Riders' CEO Craig Reynolds reflects on Jim Hopson's impact
After the news former Saskatchewan Roughriders President and CEO Jim Hopson passed away earlier this week – current President and CEO Craig Reynolds is reflecting on the impact Hopson left on not only him – but the entire CFL family.
-
Regina woman shares special connection to previous homeowners through items left in home
A first time homebuyer found unique items left in a home and now shares a special relationship with the previous owners.
Saskatoon
-
'Our lord and saviour': Saskatoon doctor allegedly tried to talk patient out of abortion for religious reasons
A Saskatoon doctor is facing disciplinary charges for allegedly counselling a patient against getting an abortion for moral and religious reasons.
-
Draft of Saskatchewan's pronoun policy gave teachers discretion for at-risk students
Emails show an early draft of Saskatchewan's school pronoun policy would have allowed teachers to use a child's preferred identification if there was concern the student faced danger when parents were notified.
-
'It's going to be a different melt': Sask. warm temperatures spark melt concerns
With the warmer-than-usual temperatures this week, some are concerned the rapidly melting excess snow could cause property issues.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman in 'shock' by $2,500 vacant home tax bill for condo she lives in
An Ontario resident said she got a 'bit of shock' when she opened up a piece of mail from the City of Toronto last month, informing her that she owed more than $2,500 in taxes for the 'vacant' Scarborough condo where she currently resides.
-
Youth charged in Hamilton high school peanut butter assault
A young person is facing several charges after allegedly slapping a severely allergic youth in the face at a Hamilton school with a hand covered in peanut butter.
-
Toronto drivers to see a ‘very painful summer at the pumps’ as steep prices continue: expert
Drivers are already paying more to fill up than they were last year ago thanks to a recent run-up in the price of gas and one industry analyst is warning that it could be a “very painful summer at the pumps.”
Montreal
-
'A big loss for everyone': Friends, family mourn Quebec man killed by Israeli airstrike in Gaza
Friends and family members are mourning the death of Jacob Flickinger, a Canadian military veteran and father to a one-year-old son who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, amid calls for an investigation into the attack.
-
Some 170,000 customers without power in Quebec as spring storm dumps heavy snow
Some 170,000 customers remain without power across Quebec as snow continues to blanket the province.
-
Aeroports de Montreal plans to invest $4B by 2028
Aeroports de Montreal says it plans to invest nearly $4 billion between now and 2028 to improve access to the Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport.
Ottawa
-
CHEO doctors to perform day surgeries at eastern Ontario hospitals
Kids and families in eastern Ontario now have access to surgical care closer to home.
-
Spring snowstorm brings 13 cm of snow to Ottawa, knocks out power across eastern Ontario
Ottawa received 10.8 cm of snow from a spring snowstorm that has moved through the region. Environment Canada's forecast calls for another 5 cm of snow on Thursday, with another 2 to 4 cm of snow Thursday night.
-
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE What happens to your eyes if you look at the sun without protection during the solar eclipse?
The moon’s orbit is set to position it directly between the Earth and the sun, causing a solar eclipse on April 8.
Atlantic
-
Snowfall warnings issued in parts of the Maritimes before weather ramps up Thursday night
Snow in southwestern New Brunswick and western Nova Scotia created some slushy roads in some areas through the day Thursday. As it moves eastward Thursday night, it is expected to intensify for a few areas, leading to higher snow amounts on Friday.
-
N.S. increasing reward for information on missing teen
The province of Nova Scotia is increasing its reward for information in the case of a teenager missing since 2022.
-
Merlin the Macaw leaving Halifax for Ontario due to depression and stress
According to a news release from the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, Merlin the Macaw, a resident mascot for the facility, is flying off to Safari Niagara in Fort Erie, Ontario.
London
-
Months-long investigation leads to human-trafficking related charges
A London man is facing several charges in relation to a months-long human trafficking investigation by London police.
-
Growing interest in London, Ont. credit card painter
You could say London, Ont. artist Tanmay Parashar is “banking” on his future. If all goes well, he’ll be “charging” ahead with his unique niche in the world of abstract art.
-
'Leave a legacy of love': Transplant patient shares her story for 'Be a Donor' month
April is ‘Be a Donor’ month, and a London, Ont. transplant recipient wants to remind people they can change someone else’s life for the better just by signing their donor card.
Kitchener
-
Wilmot farmland owners still in the dark about next steps on expropriation
Farmers in Wilmot Township are getting ready to start seeding because the Region of Waterloo has been radio silent about plans to either buy their land or expropriate it.
-
Researchers to study impact of facility dog at Cambridge Memorial Hospital
Labrador retriever Ember has been working at the hospital since May 2022, providing mental health support for staff, physicians, midwives, and volunteers.
-
Ground-breaking Canadian giraffe researcher Anne Innis Dagg dies at 91
Pioneering Canadian giraffe researcher and feminist activist Anne Innis Dagg has died at the age of 91.
Northern Ontario
-
Bus company now offering service from Sudbury to other major Ontario cities
FlixBus, a U.S.-based intercity bus service, announced Thursday the launch of its new service to Sudbury.
-
'I'm upset, I'm mad': Boy killed by dogs was visiting Edmonton for spring break, grandmother says
An 11-year-old boy who was killed by two large dogs in southeast Edmonton on Monday has been identified as a Grade 5 student from B.C. named Kache.
-
Youth charged in Hamilton high school peanut butter assault
A young person is facing several charges after allegedly slapping a severely allergic youth in the face at a Hamilton school with a hand covered in peanut butter.
N.L.
-
Mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck finally out of the water
It took a few cuts with a chainsaw and the full strength of a 30-ton excavator, but a mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck has finally been pulled out of the water near the small community of Cape Ray.
-
Premiers making 'political hay' out of carbon pricing increase, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and 'make political hay' out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
-
Woman in Northern Ireland finds people who can understand her -- in Newfoundland
Whitney McCullough says she has always felt like people outside her home of Banbridge, Northern Ireland, need subtitles to decipher her accent and slang. So it has been strange and delightful to discover through her TikTok videos that in Newfoundland and Labrador, people understand her just fine.