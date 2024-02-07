No new restrictions on B.C. sex offender who went on run: parole board
High-risk B.C. sex offender Randall Hopley, who went on the run for 10 days in November, will still be allowed overnight community leave with the approval of his parole officer, after the parole board decided not to impose new restrictions.
Premier David Eby says he “can't fathom” the ruling and it isn't acceptable that Hopley, who abducted a three-year-old boy in 2011, has been “released again with the same conditions.”
The board says in a decision issued on Friday that Hopley repeatedly breached conditions of a long-term supervision order before walking away from a halfway house in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside on Nov. 4.
It says his release under the supervision order has been suspended four times since 2019 for breaches of conditions.
But the parole board says there's no evidence the breaches were related to his authorization for overnight leave, and no changes were needed to the supervision order.
Eby, speaking at an unrelated event in Vancouver on Wednesday, says he'll be reaching out to federal authorities about the system that allowed Hopley to be repeatedly released into the community “to put kids at risk.”
“It's not acceptable. I'll be reaching out to federal counterparts about this, so they can address this,” he said.
The board's decision, which was made public on Wednesday, came after the Correctional Service of Canada recommended that Hopley be stripped of leave privileges.
Hopley received a 10-year supervision order after serving a six-year prison term for abducting the three-year-old boy in southeastern B.C.
He went on the run after failing to show up in court in November to face charges of breaching the supervision order, and the parole board cites police saying he faces additional charges for absconding.
Vancouver Sgt. Steve Addison told media after his arrest that police would recommend to Crown counsel that Hopley be denied bail and remain in custody.
The parole board did not immediately respond when asked if Hopley remained in custody.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2024.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau's Liberals devote $28M in fight against stolen car exports
The federal government is earmarking $28 million in new money to help fight the export of stolen vehicles. The government says the money will give the Canada Border Services Agency more capacity to detect and search containers with pilfered autos.
Drug, weapon charges laid against CAF members
Two members of the Canadian Armed Forces are facing drug charges, according to the Department of National Defence. One of them is also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Woman riding her horses in Alberta town causing bylaw confusion
A woman who runs a horse rehabilitation facility near High River, Alta., says the town is not in favour of her riding her horses in the community as a means of transportation.
Toronto Maple Leafs' captain John Tavares takes CRA to court over $8M tax dispute
Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is taking the Canada Revenue Agency to court over an $8-million tax dispute, according to court documents filed on behalf of the player.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
Prince William thanks public for messages to King Charles and Kate, says they mean 'a great deal'
Prince William returned to royal duties Wednesday for the first time since his father, King Charles III, announced his cancer diagnosis and his wife, Kate, was hospitalized for abdominal surgery.
U.S. strike kills Kataib Hezbollah commander in Baghdad
A commander from Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed armed group in Iraq that the Pentagon has blamed for attacking its troops, was killed in a U.S. strike on Wednesday, the U.S. military said.
Singh puts PM 'on notice' over pharmacare bill, says failure to deliver a 'deal breaker'
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he has put Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "on notice" that the failure to present a sufficient piece of pharmacare framework legislation by the March 1 deadline will be a supply-and-confidence deal-breaker.
Researchers say they have found the 'smoking gun' for tackling life-long allergies
For the first time, researchers have isolated a cell responsible for remembering allergies and triggering the production of the antibodies that cause the allergic reaction—a 'ground-breaking discovery' which paves the way to develop treatments that could turn off an allergic response.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. court denies property tax exemption for $12.9M island owned by religious group
The British Columbia Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from a religious group that sought a property tax exemption on its 31-acre island near Swartz Bay, B.C., arguing the island is a "place of public worship."
-
B.C. to remove nicotine pouches from convenience stores
Nicotine pouches will be moving from convenience store shelves to behind the pharmacy counter in B.C., Premier David Eby announced Wednesday.
-
No new restrictions on B.C. sex offender who went on run: parole board
High-risk B.C. sex offender Randall Hopley, who went on the run for 10 days in November, will still be allowed overnight community leave with the approval of his parole officer, after the parole board decided not to impose new restrictions.
Calgary
-
Calgary police officer charged with sexual assault
A Calgary police officer has been charged with sexual assault.
-
Calgary students join walkout to protest province's proposed gender policies
Hundreds of students across Alberta are planning to leave their classrooms on Wednesday as part of a province-wide protest against the UCP government's controversial proposal regarding transgender youth.
-
Calgary friends split $50-million lottery win
A trio of Calgary friends and former co-workers are each $16.6 million richer after splitting a whopping $50 million Lotto 6-49 jackpot.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton takes another step to rename central neighbourhood Wîhkwêntôwin, remove Oliver moniker
It's almost official: Wîhkwêntôwin is the new name for Edmonton's most densely populated neighbourhood.
-
Efforts to extinguish 2023 wildfires continue, even as preparation is done for 2024
Preparation is underway in communities across Alberta to prevent the kind of devastation last year's wildfire season did, with all signs pointing to the coming season being just as disastrous.
-
Last call for Chicken for Lunch, as eatery edges closer to closure
After nearly three delicious decades, a popular downtown eatery will be saying goodbye to its long lines and long-time customers.
Toronto
-
OHL player suspended indefinitely amid police investigation
An Ontario Hockey League (OHL) player has been suspended indefinitely amid an investigation by Durham police.
-
'I hope they have a bed for mom': Town of Whitby launches campaign to pressure province on long-promised hospital
The Town of Whitby is launching a public awareness and letter-writing campaign to pressure the province to get moving on a long-promised hospital.
-
'Racist, irresponsible and unethical': Pickering mayor slams councillor over Black History Month comments
Pickering Mayor Kevin Ashe is slamming an op-ed written by a local city councillor on Black History Month as “racist, irresponsible and unethical,” and is calling on her to retract the comments.
Montreal
-
Quebec man who killed teenager in 2000 found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Police are investigating after the bodies of a father and son were discovered inside a Laval apartment on Wednesday.
-
Two daycares evacuated after gas leak leads to fire on Montreal's South Shore
Three city workers were injured and two daycares were evacuated after a gas leak led to an explosion and two vehicle fires on Montreal's South Shore Wednesday.
-
Measles detected in Montreal child, public health says
A case of measles in a Montreal child was reported to officials on Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
'Culture of silence': New class action alleges sexual abuse at Manitoba youth facility
A proposed class action lawsuit alleges acts of sexual, mental and sexual abuse against Manitoba youth by an organization tasked with helping them.
-
Libraries, transit prioritized in proposed Winnipeg budget, pool closures, rate hikes coming
The budget features more services being made available for Winnipeggers, however, there are some price hikes to make these services possible.
-
Encroaching Colorado Low triggers snowfall warnings in parts of Manitoba
A large swath of the province is under a snowfall warning thanks to an encroaching Colorado Low.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sask. teachers suspend all job action ahead of new round of negotiations
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation has suspended all job action after being invited to resume negotiations by the province.
-
'It's getting scary': Saskatoon woman assaulted while waiting for public transit
A Saskatoon woman said she has safety concerns with city transit after she was assaulted and robbed on her way home from work.
-
Sask. teachers return to the picket line for more rotating strikes
Teachers in Saskatchewan's largest school division walked off the job on Wednesday as a series of rotating one-day strikes continued.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sask. teachers suspend all job action ahead of new round of negotiations
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation has suspended all job action after being invited to resume negotiations by the province.
-
RCMP union pans Saskatchewan marshals plan, says money should go to Mounties
The head of the union representing Mounties says Saskatchewan's plan to start a new police service is not the answer to address rising crime.
-
Community works together to bring a new Visual Arts Centre to Moosomin
Within just a year of planning, a new spot in the Town of Moosomin has been dedicated to the arts – the Moosomin Visual Arts Centre (MVAC).
Atlantic
-
Halifax will 'find appropriate housing' for people living in closing encampments: mayor
People living in five encampments across the Halifax Regional Municipality have less than three weeks to vacate the premises.
-
NB Power sells two Fredericton office buildings to pay down debt, reduce expenses
Two trademark buildings in Fredericton’s downtown have been sold to a Toronto-based company for $39 million.
-
N.S. hockey team facing league penalties after postponing game due to weather
A Nova Scotia Junior B team has been handed a punishment for not being able to play a game during a recent snowstorm.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Several homeless encampments cleared out to prepare for BRT construction
City crews spent Wednesday clearing out several encampments along the Thames River, displacing several people who have been living near Watson Park.
-
London man sentenced to 7 years for the death of his infant child
Dominique Easton was emotional after her former partner was sentenced in the death of her infant child.
-
'Every single day I think of Mariia': Sentencing hearing for Tecumseh, Ont. trucker convicted in crash that killed 4-year-old girl
A London, Ont. courtroom heard an emotional victim impact statement at the sentencing hearing for a trucker convicted in the crash that killed a young child more than three years ago.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury Ultimate Dream Home winner hails from South Porcupine
Canadian Hard of Hearing Association Sudbury made the draw for 2024 Dream Home at the new home in Minnow Lake on Wednesday.
-
Anger, heartbreak after fire kills more people in Far North First Nation
People are heartbroken following last week’s fatal house fire in the Far North community of Peawanuck.
-
Following devastating Sudbury fire, rural property owners urged to check on fire access
A recent fire in Greater Sudbury has brought to light some vital considerations for rural property owners
Kitchener
-
Cambridge practices its emergency plan 50 years after historic Galt flood
The City of Cambridge and the Grand River Conservation Authority are updating their emergency plans as they near the 50th anniversary of the Galt flood.
-
OHL player suspended indefinitely amid police investigation
An Ontario Hockey League (OHL) player has been suspended indefinitely amid an investigation by Durham police.
-
Popular Cambridge restaurant revamped under Old Marina owners
A familiar pair have taken over the management of a beloved Cambridge restaurant.