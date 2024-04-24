VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • No injuries after 'targeted shooting' at Abbotsford home, police say

    Shots were fired into a basement suite in Abbotsford earlier this week, according to authorities.

    The Abbotsford Police Department says it received one report of shots fired on Sugarpine Street around 2 a.m. on Monday.

    "Officers patrolled the area and found no evidence of a shooting at the time," a statement from police says, adding that investigators later determined shots had been fired.

    "Police believe this to be a targeted shooting, and fortunately, no one was injured."

    Major crime investigators are canvassing the neighbourhood for witnesses and surveillance video and urging anyone with information to contact 604-859-5225.

