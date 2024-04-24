No injuries after 'targeted shooting' at Abbotsford home, police say

Shots were fired into a basement suite in Abbotsford earlier this week, according to authorities.

The Abbotsford Police Department says it received one report of shots fired on Sugarpine Street around 2 a.m. on Monday.

"Officers patrolled the area and found no evidence of a shooting at the time," a statement from police says, adding that investigators later determined shots had been fired.

"Police believe this to be a targeted shooting, and fortunately, no one was injured."

Major crime investigators are canvassing the neighbourhood for witnesses and surveillance video and urging anyone with information to contact 604-859-5225.