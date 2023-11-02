'No concerns' about potable water amid Harrison Hot Springs state of emergency, mayor says

Officials are confident the pump failures that prompted a local state of emergency in the Village of Harrison Hot Springs this week won't result in a shortage of potable water.

Two of the three pumps at the local water treatment facility failed this week, and officials declared a state of emergency as a precaution over concerns that the third might fail as well.

On Thursday, Mayor Ed Wood announced that an external water pump has been delivered to the community of approximately 2,000 people, and is ready to be installed if needed.

"At this time, there is no impact to the potable water supply or the village's firefighting capabilities," Wood wrote.

A new pump and motor are also expected to be delivered to the community on Thursday.

The mayor said the local reservoir also remains at full capacity, and that there are "no concerns regarding water availability."

The initial state of emergency declaration warned that the failures could pose "an existing or imminent threat to people and property" due to the potential implications to the available water supply.

The cause of the failures has not been confirmed. Officials said the impacted pumps have been sent for repair in the hopes they won't need to be replaced.

Wood said local officials have been working through the problem with help from neighbouring communities and the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness.

"The village continues to take all necessary steps to remediate this situation as quickly as possible," he said.

Ongoing updates will be provided on the village's website and Facebook page.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Lisa Steacy