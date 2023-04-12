NHL-player-turned-Burnaby-firefighter and father of 2 two dies during rec hockey game

Raymond Sawada, 38, had just celebrated the birthday of one of his two young daughters and was playing rec hockey at the Richmond Ice Centre when he died of a heart attack on April 10, 2023. Raymond Sawada, 38, had just celebrated the birthday of one of his two young daughters and was playing rec hockey at the Richmond Ice Centre when he died of a heart attack on April 10, 2023.

