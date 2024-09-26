Vibes and optics: How subtle messages factor into B.C.'s election campaign

It's sometimes what's unsaid that makes an impression in political campaigns, and that's been the case as the first week of B.C.'s provincial election unfolds.

Far from being a shallow consideration, political scientists have looked for the subtext in candidates’ public appearances to gauge where they think they resonate with voters and where they need to make inroads.

“It's certainly not the only thing, but it is interesting,” said Stewart Prest, a political scientist at UBC. “It tells us something about how the leaders themselves see this election unfolding and perhaps what they see as their path to victory or perhaps the challenges they need to overcome.”

NDP Leader David Eby has ditched his usual suits for a more casual, man-of-the-people vibe, literally sitting at a kitchen table with voters on the first weekday of the campaign, posing for selfies and hugging returning MLAs wearing flannel or chambray shirts as he makes multiple campaign stops each day.

John Rustad, who also typically makes official appearances in a suit, has opted for a navy blue jacket embroidered with the BC Conservatives’ logo as he greets supporters and holds policy announcements with his candidates across the province, suggesting a simplified and practical approach to his public appearances.

Both leaders have cracked jokes, often at their opponents’ expense, while trying to connect with voters on the issues they think matter most to them.

“We need to get sh*t done in this province, enough of this BS,” Rustad said in Cranbrook on Tuesday, denouncing government inertia to loud cheers and applause.

A long history of subtext

Prest points out the Royal Family has been deliberately softening its image for decades, and the Kennedys took full advantage of then-new television appearances to woo the public.

In the U.S., Tim Walz’s social media video highlighting his devotion to his truck has gone viral, while on our national stage, the makeover of federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre drew considerable interest. He swapped his glasses for contact lenses, opted for T-shirts at informal rallies, and posted videos highlighting his private life as a family man.

One factor of many

While it’s unlikely anyone would be swayed by a candidate’s choice in wardrobe, we are a visual species and the way we see leaders and candidates has some bearing on how we respond to them.

And the campaign teams know that.

“Wardrobe and demeanor is one way that they can show and not just tell the voters what they're about,” said Prest.

And while Eby may want to add to his detail-oriented lawyer reputation, as Rustad presents himself as a premier-in-waiting, Prest cautions that it’s important that they don’t go too far and look like they’re cosplaying or manufacturing what they think voters are looking for.

“You can project yourself in different ways, but staying within yourself is important as well,” Prest said.