VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 'Unstable crane' secured at Vancouver construction site, SkyTrain station reopened

    An "unstable crane" at a construction site near VCC-Clark SkyTrain Station prompted road closures on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (CTV News) An "unstable crane" at a construction site near VCC-Clark SkyTrain Station prompted road closures on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (CTV News)
    Share

    An "unstable crane" that prompted the evacuation of a Vancouver construction site – and suspended service to a nearby SkyTrain station – was secured late Thursday evening.

    An engineer and a prevention officer from WorkSafeBC were dispatched to the site, located close to VCC-Clark Station, and confirmed there were no injuries associated with the incident.

    "The crane and load are secure," a WorkSafeBC spokesperson told CTV News around 8:45 p.m. Thursday. "The employer is creating a plan to ensure that any remaining load is safely removed."

    It remains unclear what caused the crane to become unstable.

    At the time of the incident, the crane appears to have been carrying a large piece of wood, which was left suspended over the site.

    The Vancouver Police Department evacuated the property, and closed off the area to traffic as a precaution.

    TransLink also temporarily suspended service to VCC-Clark, but confirmed early Friday morning that the station had reopened.

    With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News