'Unstable crane' secured at Vancouver construction site, SkyTrain station reopened

An "unstable crane" that prompted the evacuation of a Vancouver construction site – and suspended service to a nearby SkyTrain station – was secured late Thursday evening.

An engineer and a prevention officer from WorkSafeBC were dispatched to the site, located close to VCC-Clark Station, and confirmed there were no injuries associated with the incident.

"The crane and load are secure," a WorkSafeBC spokesperson told CTV News around 8:45 p.m. Thursday. "The employer is creating a plan to ensure that any remaining load is safely removed."

It remains unclear what caused the crane to become unstable.

At the time of the incident, the crane appears to have been carrying a large piece of wood, which was left suspended over the site.

The Vancouver Police Department evacuated the property, and closed off the area to traffic as a precaution.

TransLink also temporarily suspended service to VCC-Clark, but confirmed early Friday morning that the station had reopened.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday