'New world order' conspiracy theory not a valid argument in foreclosure case: B.C. judge
A conspiracy theory about "new world order" is not a valid argument in a recent foreclosure case involving a home in Vancouver, a judge in British Columbia ruled.
The case before the provincial Supreme Court was heard last month in Vancouver, and involved the Bank of Montreal and two respondents, one of whom did not fight the foreclosure.
The other, Karen Wai King Lew, tried to appeal the order made in April involving the sale of her property to the bank in May.
The court heard on July 12 that Lew owed more than $290,000, and a foreclosure order had been made in the fall. The homeowner and a second mortgagee were given a redemption period, but made no payments, meaning she'd have to give up her home.
As for why no payments were made, Lew claimed there was no debt owed. Her argument involved an unsubstantiated belief that a secretive, powerful group is attempting to rule the world through a single global government – the so-called new world order.
She told the court that her mortgage had actually been forgiven in February under two supposed laws referred to by conspiracy theorists as the National Economic Security and Reformation Act and the Global Economic Security and Reformation Act (NESARA/GESARA). Believers of this hoax say the first act was secretly passed by U.S. congress, and the second was accepted on a global scale.
The laws were never announced, and there’s no evidence they were ever passed. Believers say that’s because all evidence was destroyed in the World Trade Center attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
In Lew's case, she tried to argue that these acts meant a global debt forgiveness that included the amount remaining on her mortgage.
The Vancouver case centred around whether the mortgage was forgiven, and included that Lew had tried to get a loan or a reverse mortgage so that she would not lose her home, prior to bringing up new world order. The court heard she'd tried to get an extension and that she'd said her sister would loan her the money. At that time, she didn't get into the conspiracy theory at all, the judge said.
Lew was, at one point, given a month to come up with the financing before the order to sell her house back to the bank came into effect.
She failed to do so, and attempted to appeal the order in July. It was at that point that she mentioned the theory that included debt forgiveness through the aforementioned acts.
"She described it as a pending new world order that has its roots in the United States (NESARA), but has evolved to a global movement (GESARA), to which many countries are signatories, including Canada," Justice Sharon Matthews wrote in a summary of the case.
"She asserted that it involves resignation of world leaders, new currencies that will be backed by gold, and a more harmonious and peaceful world where the enslavement qualities of debt will be abolished."
Armed with this theory and a document from a GESARA website, she argued "all credit card, mortgage, and other bank debt due to illegal banking and government activities will be cancelled."
She said under this new world order, all debit will be forgiven. Because of this, Lew said, she did not need to pay her mortgage.
What she did not have is any documentation or legislation from Canada or British Columbia showing that NESARA/GESARA had been implemented. Lew, who represented herself, had no evidence that either of the acts had been incorporated into foreclosure law either, Justice Matthews said.
She also argued the person who granted the order that would lead to the bank taking over her home was biased, claiming that the pending new world order "is well-known to the banks" and so she too would have known about it, as a part of a law firm specializing in foreclosures.
Lew claimed that person actually changed careers, knowing that her firm would not be able to practice foreclosure law because all mortgages and debts will be forgiven under the new world order.
The arguments were shot down by the judge, who sided with the bank and the second mortgagee when they told the court NESARA/GESARA don't have any part in Canadian foreclosure law. Additionally, they pointed out Lew's appeal was two weeks after the sale order was made, so she was out of time.
" I have not accepted that NESARA/GESARA is part of the Canadian legal landscape. I do not accept that Ms. Lew has proven there is a new world order pending that will end foreclosure proceedings, let alone that Master Robertson knew of this and made a career change to avoid its consequences on her law practice," Matthews wrote.
The judge also accepted BMO's side of things – there was no merit to the bias claim.
The appeal failed, and Lew was ordered to cover the legal costs of BMO and the second mortgagee.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
RCMP's use of spyware tools under scrutiny at parliamentary committee
Canada's privacy commissioner says the belated disclosure that RCMP has for years been using spyware capable of accessing cell phone and computer microphones, cameras and other data as part of major investigations, is a clear example of why Canada's Privacy Act needs updating.
Saskatoon woman who had been reported missing facing charges in U.S., Canada
Saskatoon police say a woman who had been reported missing is facing charges in the United States related to unauthorized use of identification and in Canada related to parental abduction and public mischief.
CRA says it has $1.4 billion in uncashed cheques sitting in its coffers
The Canada Revenue Agency says it will be sending e-notifications about uncashed cheques to 25,000 Canadians this month.
What is a 'zombie fire?' Experts explain the cause and concerns
Authorities in the Northwest Territories are monitoring a large 'zombie fire' that flared back up following last wildfire season after smouldering underground during the winter months.
No damage reported after 4.6 magnitude earthquake off Vancouver Island
A 4.6 magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Vancouver Island.
Housing correction in Toronto could end up becoming 'one of the deepest of the past half a century,' RBC warns
A housing correction which has already led to four consecutive months of price declines in the previously overheated Greater Toronto Area market could end up becoming 'one of the deepest of the past half a century,' a new report from RBC warns.
Photos show handwritten notes that Trump apparently ripped up and attempted to flush down toilet
Newly revealed photographs reveal two occasions on which former U.S. President Donald Trump apparently flushed documents down the toilet.
How to get into the housing market if you're gen Z or millennial
For millennial and gen Z Canadians, owning a home in this real estate market might seem like a pipe dream. In an exclusive column for CTVNews,ca personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some strategies to consider if you can’t afford the housing market yet.
Occupancy exceeded: Banff, Alta., home possessed more than 40 beds
Alberta Health Services has issued an enforcement order against a Banff home after an inspection discovered that as many as 42 people were staying inside the property, saying the maximum number of occupants of the facility 'was exceeded.'
Vancouver Island
-
RCMP nab 23 impaired drivers in Lake Cowichan area over long weekend
Mounties say nearly two dozen impaired drivers were taken off the road over the B.C. Day long weekend in the Lake Cowichan area, and a half-dozen more drivers were ticketed for excessive speeding.
-
No damage reported after 4.6 magnitude earthquake off Vancouver Island
A 4.6 magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Vancouver Island.
-
Man arrested after arson at Nanaimo Tim Hortons
A Nanaimo man is in custody after he allegedly set fire to the outside of a local Tim Hortons.
Calgary
-
Man shot by Calgary police Friday had 2 weapons: ASIRT
Officers were called to the 1500 block of 35th Street S.E. at 10 p.m. for reports of a man with weapons who was acting erratically.
-
Heat warning issued for Calgary with hot weather expected all week
Calgary is expected to see temperatures ranging between 29 C to 34 C on Monday.
-
The new Calgary Wranglers need a mascot, turn to fans for help
The newly announced Calgary Wranglers need a mascot, and the team is hoping fans can help them figure out what it should be.
Edmonton
-
2 no longer at large after 'possible abduction' northeast of Edmonton
Two people are no longer at large after a "possible abduction" from the Saddle Lake Cree Nation in northern Alberta Monday morning.
-
Thousands of tickets still available for World Junior Championship games in Edmonton
Odd summer timing and an ongoing sexual assault scandal at Hockey Canada could be the reason thousands of tickets to the World Junior Hockey Championship are still available on the eve of the tournament, says an Edmonton professor.
-
Impaired woman caught driving 80 km/h over speed limit: RCMP
An Edmonton woman was charged after she was pulled over for excessive speeding while impaird with a child in the car, police say.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Several workers injured after trench collapses at Ajax construction site
Up to three people have been hurt in a trench collapse at a construction site in Ajax, police say.
-
Police make arrest in Hamilton homicide but say they are still working on identifying victim
Police have charged a 41-year-old man with second-degree murder after a male was found dead inside an apartment building in Hamilton over the weekend.
-
Advocates in Toronto urge city to rethink 'inaccessible' heat strategy, bring back cooling centres
Advocates are sounding the alarm on the city’s current approach to extreme heat, saying the framework does little for Toronto's homeless community, as the city sees its third straight day of heat warnings.
Montreal
-
Man found dead in bin during Montreal east-end recycling collection
Montreal police are investigating the suspicious death of a man discovered in a bin during recycling collection in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve Monday morning.
-
Montreal Pride parade cancelled hours before event due to lack of volunteers
Montreal Pride parade organizer Simon Gamache admits that they messed up when they cancelled the event at the last minute Sunday.
-
Body pulled from St. Lawrence River near Montreal east end, police investigating
Firefighters pulled a dead body from the St. Lawrence River in Montreal's east end Monday morning.
Winnipeg
-
'I want to move out': Police investigate River East shooting
Winnipeg Police are looking into a reported shooting early Sunday morning in River East.
-
West End fire sends one firefighter to hospital
A fire in Winnipeg’s West End on Sunday evening sent one firefighter to hospital.
-
Sherbrook Street stabbing leaves one in hospital
A woman has been hospitalized after she was stabbed at a residence on Sherbrook Street over the weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Missing Saskatoon woman found in U.S. faces charges on both sides of border
A Saskatoon woman will face charges in the U.S. and Canada after she allegedly transported her son illegally across the border.
-
Saskatoon rally shows support for missing mom found in U.S. with son
On Sunday evening, people gathered at Kiwanis Memorial Park to show their support for Dawn Walker and her seven-year-old son.
-
Paxlovid: How to get the antiviral COVID-19 medication in Sask.
Here’s everything you need to know about accessing the COVID-19 antiviral medication Paxlovid in Saskatchewan.
Regina
-
Missing Saskatoon woman found in U.S. faces charges on both sides of border
A Saskatoon woman will face charges in the U.S. and Canada after she allegedly transported her son illegally across the border.
-
Paxlovid: How to get the antiviral COVID-19 medication in Sask.
Here’s everything you need to know about accessing the COVID-19 antiviral medication Paxlovid in Saskatchewan.
-
Two-year-old child found safe in Regina, Amber Alert ends
A two-year-old child from Regina has been found safe, following an alleged abduction and Amber Alert.
Atlantic
-
Community cut off by Newfoundland forest fires running out of food, says deputy mayor
The deputy mayor of a southern Newfoundland town says his community is running out of food as it remains cut off from the rest of the island due to the worst forest fires the province has seen in more than 60 years.
-
Halifax cancels 75 bus trips, transit union says staff shortages will get worse
Halifax has cancelled 75 bus trips due to a lack of transit staff, and the union representing the drivers says staffing levels will likely get worse before they get better.
-
Kalin's Call: Summer soak, rain alerts for parts of Maritimes
A weather front sprawling out of Ontario and Quebec is leading a low pressure system across the Maritimes Monday through Tuesday. Rain, drizzle and fog are expected in the region with some areas experiencing heavy rain for a period of time.
London
-
Sarnia, Ont. police seize ghost gun, drugs during Niagara Crescent search warrant
Three people are facing weapons charges after an illegal "ghost gun" was seized by Sarnia police over the weekend.
-
Masks will not be mandatory in Ontario schools next semester
Students in Ontario schools will not be required to wear masks come the fall semester, the Ministry of Education confirmed Monday.
-
Sunflowers of hope fill St. Thomas area fields
A St. Thomas area farmer has turned his darkest day into the brightest field in the London region.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins police say girl, 14, was swarmed, beaten and robbed by five other teens
Police in Timmins say a 14-year-old girl was injured Aug. 5 when she was surrounded and assaulted by five other teens in a school parking lot.
-
Highway 69-400 expected to be closed for hours due to crash
The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions between Ba Sa Gim Road on Highway 69 in Shawanaga First Nation and the intersection of Highway 400 and 559 in Nobel on Monday morning following a crash, police say.
-
Lotto 6/49 jackpot ticket sold in Toronto, two $1M prizes in northern Ontario
Did you buy a Lotto 6/49 ticket in Ontario for the Aug. 6 draw? Lottery officials say five big prizes were won in these areas of the province.
Kitchener
-
Brantford police looking for two suspects who escaped from police during chase
Brantford Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man and are asking the public for help identifying a second man following a police chase which resulted in multiple collisions and the two suspects evading arrest.
-
Motorcycle rider suffers life-altering injuries after crash between Kitchener and Guelph
A crash between a sedan and motorcycle, on a highway in between Guelph and Kitchener, has resulted in life-altering injuries.
-
Waterloo-Wellington remains under heat warning
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for most of southwestern Ontario, including Waterloo-Wellington, with local temperatures expected to climb into the high twenties or low thirties.