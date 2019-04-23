If your windows are drafty, hazy, or maybe the frames are rotting, there’s a good chance you need new windows. And Consumer Reports says choosing and installing replacement windows can be a bit overwhelming for homeowners.

When you’re looking at windows, you want to make sure you’re getting the right type for the climate and the area in which you live. That’s why Consumer Reports’ tests focus on how well vinyl, wood, and composite windows stand up to the elements.

First, there’s a wind resistance test. A window can be very tight when it’s warm, but when it gets cold, it could actually leak a lot.

Then there’s the rain. Each window is showered with five gallons of waterper hour for eachsquare footwhile slowly increasing the wind velocity until water leaks anywhere inside the window.

The Pella 350 Series Vinyl window was the only one that was rated "excellent" in all of the performance tests. CR’s three-by-five-foot basic window costs about $550.

And the $400 Jeld-Wen V-2500 series window is a good option for colder regions.

Bottom line? Replacement windows can cut your heating and cooling costs, but don’t bank on drastic savings.

A new window may help you save on your gas and electric bills, but it may take decades before you offset the cost of those new windows.

And if you're planning to sell your home and trying to make it stand out, real estate experts estimate you could recover nearly 80 percent of your costs installing new vinyl windows.

BC Hydro offers rebates up to $1,000 for installing new Energy Star windows.

Window manufacturers may tout expensive upgrades and other features but you may not need them. For example, triple pane windows can insulate even more and cut down on noise but they are really expensive and may not be worth it unless you live next to an airport or highway.

