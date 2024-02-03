New Westminster Secondary School musical theatre fundraising restored after fight

The New Westminster School District says it is restoring nearly $20,000 in funding for New Westminster Secondary School's musical theatre department that was raised by students from the program.

It's also claiming it never really took the funding away from the department in the first place.

The district posted a statement on its website this week in response to an uproar among parents, who say the $18,400 in fundraised money was removed from the theatre department's account without the consent of those who raised it.

Jenn Vander Zalm, whose daughter is active in the program, was one of the parents who drafted a letter in early January detailing the accusation and demanding the return of the funds.

She says she and other parents have been instrumental in keeping the program running.

"It casts a shadow of doubt, for sure," Vander Zalm said of the district's actions in an interview with CTV News.

"When you take money away, you raise alarm bells," she added. "You have a department that has put their own hours into building this program, and it feels like it's going to fall apart."

In its statement, the district noted that the transfer of funds had "generated a lot of interest and concerns amongst parents and groups in our district."

"After acknowledging the input we’ve received and upon closer reflection, the district will restore the NWSS musical theatre department’s funds in full ($18,400), instead of the previously stated sum of $14,400," the statement reads.

It goes on to "dispel some of the misinformation and misconceptions" about the situation, saying the amounts "were NOT transferred to the school's general operating budget," nor were they used to cover expenses unrelated to the purposes for which the money was raised.

The district's statement does not say where the money was transferred or what it was used for, if anything.

"It was fundraised for the musical theatre program to perform a show," said Vander Zalm. "It was not fundraised to repair lights in the theatre, or whatever. We actually have not received any information on where the money was spent."

She said she and other parents would like to see the district implement a policy that requires it to ask for permission, in writing, before transferring fundraising proceeds out of an account.

The district's statement says it's in the midst of a review of its administrative procedure governing fundraised accounts, and is inviting more community feedback on that process.

It's also inviting feedback on the musical theatre budget, specifically.

"The district is currently working with NWSS school staff on a budget plan for the musical theatre department’s funds," the statement reads. "Parents with students in the department will have opportunities to share their thoughts and provide input – as was always intended – once the initial plan is fully drafted."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Yasmin Gandham