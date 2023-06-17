New Westminster school board trustee behind fake Twitter account trolling people online
A New Westminster school board trustee has been revealed to be behind a Twitter account that was trolling community members. Dee Beattie was apparently tweeting under the fake account @AlfromNW / Allan Whitterstone for months. According to local parents, through the account, she sent messages not only to them, but to school board members and even the president of the BC Teachers’ Federation.
James Plett, a New Westminster parent, told CTV News he noticed the account began following him and his wife’s Twitter accounts after they attended a school board meeting about their daughter’s daycare being moved.
“Out of nowhere, some guy on Twitter just started attacking us for no reason,” he said. “We’d never heard of this guy. We’ve never seen this guy and we just started wondering, well who is he?”
Plett said the couple started looking into the account, monitoring its tweets. Eventually, they discovered a tweet Plett claimed showed the Tweeter’s location.
“It turns out there’s one school trustee that lived exactly at that address,” he said.
Plett said that address belonged to Beattie, who’s in her fifth year serving on the school board. Since the discovery, both the Whitterstone Twitter account and Beattie’s have been deleted.
“Honestly, I think it’s disgusting. I think that she hasn’t taken accountability. She said she had a role in the account, but she didn’t have a role in the account. She was the account,” Plett said. “She should not be collecting a single dime from the taxpayers that she assaulted online.”
CTV News spoke with Beattie and was told she provided a statement to local media, including the New West Anchor. In her statement to the Anchor, she admits to using an online fake account and apologizes to those she hurt. She goes on to say that she has health issues, including chronic pain and mental health issues that increasingly became worse.
Beattie said she is now taking a medical leave of absence from the school board.
In a statement to CTV News, the New Westminster school board said: "The Board is deeply disturbed by the conduct and the harm this has caused to individuals in our community and to public confidence in our District. This conduct is absolutely unacceptable for someone in public office and runs contrary to the District’s foundational values: collaboration, engagement, inclusion, innovation and integrity."
Laura Kwong, the chair of the District Parent Advisory Council in New Westminster, said the behaviour has impacted her perception of the school board.
“Trust has totally been broken,” she said. “When someone shows you who they are, you should believe them. It’s incredibly disappointing to see this from an elected official.”
The school board has a meeting planned Tuesday. Both Kwong and Plett would like to see a third-party investigation occur.
“We’re all members of a community here and when people set about to destroy community, to attack people, that does make where we live a nice place to be, or a better place to be,” Plett said.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WestJet to shut down Sunwing Airlines, merge it with mainline business
WestJet will wind down Sunwing Airlines and integrate the low-cost carrier into its mainline business within two years as part of a strategy to streamline operations amid fierce competition.
Canada's first out lesbian federal minister on why Pride feels different this year
In 2021, Pascale St-Onge made history becoming the first out lesbian to become a federal cabinet minister. In an exclusive sit-down interview with CTV News, St-Onge speaks about why Pride month feels different this year, and why she thinks sports organizations and athletes should be stepping up.
Talismanic captain Atiba Hutchinson set for final appearance for Canada
Canada captain Atiba Hutchinson calls an end to his distinguished playing career Sunday. He's looking to leave with a trophy.
China not an adversary to Canada, despite 'complicated' relationship: ambassador
Canada's ambassador to China insists the two countries are not adversaries, despite mounting examples of tense relations and allegations of foreign interference stacking up in recent months.
Manitoba RCMP say semi-truck had right of way at time of deadly Trans-Canada Highway crash
Manitoba RCMP say they have obtained video footage of the deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus on the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday that killed 15 people and sent 10 people to hospital, saying the semi-truck had the right of way at the time of the crash.
Microsoft says early June disruptions to Outlook, cloud platform, were cyberattacks
In early June, sporadic but serious service disruptions plagued Microsoft's flagship office suite -- including the Outlook email and OneDrive file-sharing apps -- and cloud computing platform. A shadowy hacktivist group claimed responsibility, saying it flooded the sites with junk traffic in distributed denial-of-service attacks.
BCE cuts raise questions about future CTV news strategy, highlight tech pressures
The strain facing traditional TV news organizations is well-established but a swath of layoffs that cut several of CTV's best-known news personalities was a surprise to many, including national reporter Joyce Napier.
U.S. deploys high-tech Pentagon program to help Canada detect, suppress new wildfires
The U.S. Department of Defense has deployed a new high-tech fire detection system to help Canada battle one of its worst wildfire seasons on record.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen takes pole under rainy conditions at Canadian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen doesn't have a secret for driving in the rain, but it's something he's prepared himself for since he was young. The Formula One leader weathered the storm Saturday and drove his Red Bull into the pole position in qualifying at the Canadian Grand Prix.
Vancouver Island
-
Cameron Bluffs wildfire under control, Helijet offers detour bypass
The Cameron Bluffs Wildfire, which has been wreaking havoc on the Island for the past two weeks, is now under control, according to BC Wildfire Service.
-
Victoria restaurant fire deemed 'suspicious' by investigators
A Friday morning fire at a Victoria restaurant is considered suspicious, according to investigators. Firefighters arrived at the Ricky’s All Day Grill just after 3 a.m. to find smoke and flames rising from the building at 2900 Douglas Street.
-
Victoria winners of $35M Lotto Max jackpot announced
Victoria's newest multimillionaires were introduced by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation on Friday.
Calgary
-
Indigenous events in Calgary recognize kickstart Aboriginal Awareness week
Several events in Calgary were held Saturday ahead of the kickstart to Aboriginal Awareness week beginning Sunday.
-
Protesters rally against Pride Month activities at Calgary schools
The debate over Pride Month activities in Alberta's public schools continues to divide many parents.
-
Resiliency theme of Sunnyside's Neighbour Day festivities
Thousands of Calgarians gathered in their communities Saturday to take part in Neighbour Day.
Edmonton
-
'This was created for family': Edmonton all-ages drag festival brings acceptance to the stage
Dark skies didn't dampen the spirits of Edmontonians out to celebrate the art of drag.
-
Stingers celebrate Indigenous culture and a win Saturday night
The Edmonton Stingers hosted their inaugural Indigenous Celebration Night on Saturday.
-
Police seeking witnesses to Friday hit-and-run in south Edmonton
Police are asking the public for help investigating a Calgary Trail hit-and-run that sent a motorcyclist to hospital Friday.
Toronto
-
Woman who died after being set on fire on TTC bus remembered one year later
It’s been one year since Nyima Dolma was doused with a flammable substance and set on fire by a man she did not know on a TTC bus outside Kipling Station.
-
Man in life-threatening condition after being pulled from water near Humber Bay Park
A man is in life-threatening condition after being pulled from the water near Humber Bay Park.
-
Emergency sirens will be tested in Scarborough this weekend. Here's what you need to know
Scarborough residents who hear a loud whooping sound early Saturday evening should not be alarmed.
Montreal
-
Bus driver scolds South Shore student for speaking English in exchange caught on camera
A South Shore family is fuming after a bus driver told a 12-year-old student to speak French and said she was disrespectful by speaking English. It happened Friday when the driver was taking several children, who are neurodiverse, to school.
-
Montreal West divided on $39M sports complex on eve of referendum
People in Montreal West will vote on the construction of a new sports complex in a referendum on Sunday.
-
Protesters begin 3-day march to Roxham Road after Supreme Court ruling
Quebec activists began their 73-kilometre walk from Montreal to Roxham Road Saturday in protest of the irregular border crossing's closure and the Supreme Court's upholding of the Safe Third Country Agreement. The demonstrators aim to reach Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que. by late Monday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Mayor of western Manitoba community says outpouring of support appreciated
The streets of this western Manitoba city were quiet Saturday as residents awaited confirmation on whether they knew any of the 15 killed or 10 injured in a horrific highway collision this week.
-
Manitoba RCMP say semi-truck had right of way at time of deadly Trans-Canada Highway crash
Manitoba RCMP say they have obtained video footage of the deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus on the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday that killed 15 people and sent 10 people to hospital, saying the semi-truck had the right of way at the time of the crash.
-
Dauphin arena turned into support centre following tragic crash
An arena in Dauphin has been turned into a support centre following a tragic bus crash on the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
Thousands turn out for Saskatoon's Pride Parade
Thousands of people turned out to march in Saskatoon’s Pride Parade on Saturday.
-
Saskatoon infant prepares for fourth heart surgery
A Saskatoon baby has already had three surgeries and is preparing to undergo a fourth – all before his first birthday.
-
Sask. school celebrates graduation with single student
Craik School held its graduation ceremony, which was as small as it could be, at one lone graduate.
Regina
-
Regina doctor's trial of new pain relief method sees success for those taking part
A Regina doctor’s trial of a new pain relief method is helping people like Cassandra Azmann live a normal life.
-
'No accountability': Regina parent faces challenges leading up to daycare closure
The announcement of a sudden closure of a Regina daycare has one family saying there’s no accountability or consideration to parents or their children.
-
Military investigates sexual misconduct allegation against Snowbirds pilot
The Royal Canadian Air Force says it is investigating a sexual misconduct allegation against a Snowbirds pilot.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. Green leader Peter Bevan-Baker stepping down after seat decline in election
The politician who guided Prince Edward Island's Green Party to over four years as the province's official opposition is stepping down as leader.
-
Teen girl stabbed at Halifax restaurant: police
Police in Halifax say a 15-year-old girl was stabbed at a restaurant on Friday evening in Bayer’s Lake.
-
Military investigates sexual misconduct allegation against Snowbirds pilot
The Royal Canadian Air Force says it is investigating a sexual misconduct allegation against a Snowbirds pilot.
London
-
WATCH
WATCH | 'It’s just been progressively getting worse': Owner speaks out after suspect caught on camera breaking into central London, Ont. bakery
A London, Ont. business owner is speaking out Saturday after her bakery was once again broken into — and she’s calling on the city and police to come together to address what she believes is an escalating problem.
-
37 young stock perish in Friday night farm fire
A family is devastated after a fire tore through a barn just southeast of London, Ont. and claimed the lives of dozens of young stock on Friday night.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Beachville, Ont. funnel cloud a confirmed tornado: Northern Tornadoes Project
A reported funnel cloud seen over Beachville earlier this week has been confirmed as an EF0 tornado, according to Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project.
Northern Ontario
-
Canada, Ontario Governments reach $10 billion settlement with the 21 Robinson Huron First Nations
The governments of Canada and Ontario have reached a proposed $10 billion settlement with the Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund, representing the 21 Robinson Huron First Nations.
-
Suspect in multiple murders escapes a jail in Greater Sudbury
A 33-year-old from the Wahnapitae community in Greater Sudbury has escaped from custody at the Sudbury District Jail.
-
Body of missing Sudbury man found in abandoned vehicle at hospital
CTV News has learned a group of staff members at Health Sciences North in Sudbury, Ont., made a gruesome discovery inside a vehicle that has been sitting in the hospital parking lot for three months.
Kitchener
-
'A place for connection': Grand Opening of Gaukel Block in Kitchener
The City of Kitchener held the grand opening of Gaukel Block in Downtown Kitchener Saturday, officially marking the portion of Gaukel Street beside Charles Street West as a pedestrian-only street.
-
Friends and family gather for 10th annual basketball tournament honouring Jay Kumar
The memory of a young basketball player lived on this weekend, thanks to a tournament at Conestoga College.
-
Canada's first out lesbian federal minister on why Pride feels different this year
In 2021, Pascale St-Onge made history becoming the first out lesbian to become a federal cabinet minister. In an exclusive sit-down interview with CTV News, St-Onge speaks about why Pride month feels different this year, and why she thinks sports organizations and athletes should be stepping up.