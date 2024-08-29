Back to school: How parents can help kids transition back smoothly

Next week, kids across British Columbia will return to school – a new chapter that one expert says can often be met with mixed emotions.

“Part of them is excited and part of them is really nervous about what’s going to happen,” said Tammy Schamuhn, a psychologist with the Institute of Child Psychology.

Schamuhn says if possible, parents should try and get their kids back into their usual school routines a bit early.

“Sleeping, eating, this is when we have snacks, this is when we have dinner – that rhythm really sooths the brain,” she said.

Schamuhn says if your kids are having a tough time during their first week, the best course of action is to just listen.

“We want to acknowledge the anxiety and we want to acknowledge the big feelings that come, we don’t need to fix it,” she said.

“Parents automatically jump to wanting to fix it, when we jump to fix it our anxiety is taking over, so we feel out of control as parents," she continued. "I always just say listen to your child."

Schamuhn says speaking with your child’s teacher can also be beneficial.

“It can relieve anxiety when things that can cause anxiety are communicated to the teacher well in advance,” she said.

“Then we can circumvent misunderstandings and the teacher knows how to better connect with the child."

And if your child does have a rocky start to the year, Schamuhn says give it time.

“It does take kids upwards of a month to settle into routine to settle into relationships,” she said.

“Give your child the grace to navigate this, and let them know that you believe they can handle their anxiety about this."