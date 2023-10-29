New Westminster gets $30M in pier fire settlement, seeks Indigenous collaboration on rebuilding
New Westminster city council will hold a workshop Monday to discuss the future of the city's riverfront, more than three years after a massive fire destroyed the former pier and much of the park surrounding it.
The fire burned for more than 10 days in September 2020, destroying the well-known "W" art installation. A suspect was charged with arson, but died before he could be tried for the crime.
Westminster Pier Park reopened in April 2021, but much of the former waterfront space is no longer accessible due to the loss of the pier itself.
Monday's meeting is part of planning for "a future riverfront project that is consistent with the city's reconciliation goals," according to a staff report.
The city has agreed to a $30 million insurance settlement for the loss of the pier. It intends to place the money in a reserve fund "to ensure transparency in financial reporting" and to allow any interest that accumulates to be allocated back into the reserve.
After accounting for the cleanup costs already incurred, the city expects to have roughly $22 million in the settlement reserve to support "projects or initiatives for the community's benefit," according to a previous staff report from the council's Oct. 16 meeting.
"As the city advances discussions with our partners to determine the best course of action for the riverfront, the financial outlook and information will vary accordingly," that report reads.
Monday's workshop will include a presentation by project facilitators who the city has hired to help guide discussions with six First Nations – the Kwantlen, Kwikwetlem, Musqueam, Qayqayt, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh – that may have an interest in partnering with the city on riverfront projects.
The workshop asks councillors to consider their answers to four questions that will help inform discussions with the nations.
Those questions are:
- What makes the Fraser River and/or local riverfront special? What do you hope it would be like 100 years from now?
- What uses of the riverfront do you think are essential?
- What feelings or qualities do you want people to feel when visiting the area?
- What words would you use to define a healthy relationship between the city and the nations?
"As the city advances discussions with our potential partners to determine a preferred course of action towards a riverfront project, a more fulsome project brief with requisite funding requirements will be developed for further consideration," the staff report reads.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
1969-2023
1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54
'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54. Some of his co-stars have paid tribute on social media, posting photos, GIFS and bloopers from their favorite episodes.
Justin Trudeau, Tom Green, Ottawa Senators pay tribute to Matthew Perry
Public figures are sharing tributes to Matthew Perry, 54, who was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28.
American hockey player Adam Johnson dies after 'freak accident' during game in England
American hockey player Adam Johnson, who appeared in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins, has died after a "freak accident" during a game in England on Saturday, his club said.
Thousands break into aid warehouses in Gaza as deaths top 8,000 and Israel widens ground offensive
Thousands of people broke into aid warehouses in Gaza to take flour and basic hygiene products, a UN agency said Sunday, in a mark of growing desperation and the breakdown of public order three weeks into the war between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers.
Shooting kills 2 and injures 18 at Florida street party; suspect in custody
A fight between two groups turned deadly in Florida when a shooting in a Tampa street during Halloween festivities resulted in two deaths and 18 people hospitalized, police said.
Sikh independence vote takes place in B.C. amid Canada-India tensions
Thousands of Sikh voters are expected to turn out today in the Metro Vancouver municipality of Surrey, to vote in an unofficial referendum at the centre of Canada's ongoing tensions with India.
South Korean families call for investigation on anniversary of deadly Halloween crush that killed 159
Bereaved relatives of victims of last year's devastating Halloween crush in Seoul and their supporters demanded an independent investigation of the disaster as they marked the anniversary Sunday with a massive memorial service.
Alberta finance minister says CPP referendum decision will be based on 'high level feeling from many sources'
Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner says the province's decision on whether or not to hold a referendum on leaving the Canada Pension Plan will be based on a 'high level feeling from many sources' following consultations with Albertans.
Kitchener, Ont., Christmas market cancelled after organizer gambles away vendor deposits
Around 200 local vendors are scrambling after an upcoming Christmas market was cancelled because the event organizer lost their deposit money.
Vancouver Island
-
Snowboarder's 'flexing' not a reason to conclude $1K worth of gear was a gift, CRT rules
A dispute between snowboarders resulted in a roughly $1,000 judgment in B.C.'s small claims tribunal this week.
-
These 2 B.C. communities have set low-temperature records 3 days in a row
B.C.'s late-October cold snap continues to set daily temperature records in communities across the province, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
1969-2023
1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54
'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54. Some of his co-stars have paid tribute on social media, posting photos, GIFS and bloopers from their favorite episodes.
Calgary
-
Hillhurst, Edgemont, Silver Springs,downtown core hit by water main breaks
Many Calgarians weren't getting any water when they turned on the taps Saturday, due to numerous water main outages and breaks.
-
Forge edge Cavalry 2-1 in OT thriller to defend CPL title
Tristan Borges and Forge FC followed the game plan down to the celebration part, to party like youngsters.
-
Alberta finance minister says CPP referendum decision will be based on 'high level feeling from many sources'
Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner says the province's decision on whether or not to hold a referendum on leaving the Canada Pension Plan will be based on a 'high level feeling from many sources' following consultations with Albertans.
Edmonton
-
'We all feel very duped': Albertans rally for repayment from retirement community life leases
A group of concerned Albertans claim they are each owed hundreds of thousands of dollars after signing so-called "life leases" with Christenson Communities retirement homes.
-
Alberta finance minister says CPP referendum decision will be based on 'high level feeling from many sources'
Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner says the province's decision on whether or not to hold a referendum on leaving the Canada Pension Plan will be based on a 'high level feeling from many sources' following consultations with Albertans.
-
Connor McDavid practises outdoors ahead of Sunday's Heritage Classic
McDavid has missed the Oilers last two games with an upper-body injury, but was a full participant in practice at Commonwealth Stadium Saturday evening.
Toronto
-
How 'shrinkflation' is impacting Halloween candy this year
Trick-or-treaters are set to go door-to-door in Toronto in just a few days, but the size of Halloween candy may scare them.
-
COVID-19 vaccine, flu shot available to Ontario's general public as of Monday
Ontario residents who are six months and older will be able to receive their free flu shot and the new COVID-19 vaccine starting on Monday.
-
Man pronounced dead following overnight shooting in Mississauga
A man has been pronounced dead after an overnight shooting in Mississauga.
Montreal
-
What's scarier than Halloween? Sky-high rents, say Montreal demonstrators
People in Montreal's Park-Ex neighbourhood hit the streets on Halloween weekend to protest something residents say is even scarier: a lack of affordable housing. "We don't want tenants to be ghosts in their own neighbourhood," said Amy Darwish.
-
Woman struck by bullet while sitting in car in northeast Montreal
A woman was rushed to hospital after she was struck by a bullet while sitting in a vehicle early Sunday morning in Montreal's Riviere-des-Prairies neighbourhood, police say.
-
1969-2023
1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54
'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54. Some of his co-stars have paid tribute on social media, posting photos, GIFS and bloopers from their favorite episodes.
Winnipeg
-
'Really, really crucial': U of M offers free legal clinic for Manitoba artists
The University of Manitoba has launched a free legal clinic specifically catering to artists across the province.
-
1969-2023
1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54
'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54. Some of his co-stars have paid tribute on social media, posting photos, GIFS and bloopers from their favorite episodes.
-
Trailer Park Boys hit Winnipeg Comiccon
WINNIPEG – The RBC Convention Centre was a bustling scene on Friday by the time the 2023 Winnipeg Comiccon opened its doors. By late afternoon, dozens of people were lined up to get an autograph and see fan favourites The Trailer Park Boys arrive from Nova Scotia to headline a packed lineup of celebrity guests.
Saskatoon
-
Almost 2,000 people join rally for public education held in Saskatoon
Almost 2,000 people joined a rally for public education in front of MLA Paul Merriman’s office in Saskatoon on Saturday.
-
Skating pilot project launched in Ochapowace First Nation
A pilot program for learning how to skate and trying out different Skate Canada programs was launched on the Ochapowace First Nation on Friday.
-
Latest COVID-19 Sask. report shows increase in positive tests
The Saskatchewan health ministry’s latest COVID-19 numbers show an increase in positive tests.
Regina
-
'One of the worst experiences of my life': Regina senior evicted from government housing unit
A Regina senior is out on the street after being evicted from a government housing unit.
-
Sask. family debunks misinformation after daughter's obituary pirated online
A Kipling, Sask. family says their grieving process has been stalled as they try to debunk misinformation spreading through fraudulent obituaries about their daughter.
-
Latest COVID-19 Sask. report shows increase in positive tests
The Saskatchewan health ministry’s latest COVID-19 numbers show an increase in positive tests.
Atlantic
-
Police look for driver in hit-and-run who abandoned vehicle
Police are looking for the driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run on a N.S. highway that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries Saturday morning.
-
Jen Powley honoured in celebration of life
A celebration of life honouring Jen Powley, a disability rights advocate and environmentalist, was held at the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 in Halifax on Saturday.
-
People displaced, fire fighters injured after Glace Bay, N.S. duplex fire
Three firefighters were injured in a N.S. duplex fire that displaced several tenants.
London
-
St. Thomas man allegedly robbed while walking his dog
St. Thomas police are investigating a robbery that took place early Saturday morning.
-
St. Thomas native Joe Thornton retires from the NHL
In a tweet posted by the San Jose Sharks, Thornton put all rumours to rest about his playing status for the team.
-
1969-2023
1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54
'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54. Some of his co-stars have paid tribute on social media, posting photos, GIFS and bloopers from their favorite episodes.
Northern Ontario
-
American hockey player Adam Johnson dies after 'freak accident' during game in England
American hockey player Adam Johnson, who appeared in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins, has died after a "freak accident" during a game in England on Saturday, his club said.
-
1969-2023
1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54
'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54. Some of his co-stars have paid tribute on social media, posting photos, GIFS and bloopers from their favorite episodes.
-
Remains of man missing since 2018 found buried in yard of his home near Toronto
The remains of a man missing for more than five years have been discovered buried in the yard of his Toronto-area residence, according to police.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener shooting sends man to hospital
Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting in Kitchener that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries.
-
'Ensure doors and windows are locked': Police trying to identify man in Peeping Tom investigation
Police have released the photo of a man they want to speak to as they investigate reports of a prowler in a Kitchener neighbourhood.
-
Man wanted for Waterloo break-ins has been arrested
A man, who was wanted in connection to a series of residential break-ins around Waterloo’s university district, has been arrested.