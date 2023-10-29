New Westminster gets $30M in pier fire settlement, seeks Indigenous collaboration on rebuilding

VANCOUVER
    New Westminster city council will hold a workshop Monday to discuss the future of the city's riverfront, more than three years after a massive fire destroyed the former pier and much of the park surrounding it.

    The fire burned for more than 10 days in September 2020, destroying the well-known "W" art installation. A suspect was charged with arson, but died before he could be tried for the crime

    Westminster Pier Park reopened in April 2021, but much of the former waterfront space is no longer accessible due to the loss of the pier itself.

    Monday's meeting is part of planning for "a future riverfront project that is consistent with the city's reconciliation goals," according to a staff report

    The city has agreed to a $30 million insurance settlement for the loss of the pier. It intends to place the money in a reserve fund "to ensure transparency in financial reporting" and to allow any interest that accumulates to be allocated back into the reserve.

    After accounting for the cleanup costs already incurred, the city expects to have roughly $22 million in the settlement reserve to support "projects or initiatives for the community's benefit," according to a previous staff report from the council's Oct. 16 meeting. 

    "As the city advances discussions with our partners to determine the best course of action for the riverfront, the financial outlook and information will vary accordingly," that report reads.

    Monday's workshop will include a presentation by project facilitators who the city has hired to help guide discussions with six First Nations – the Kwantlen, Kwikwetlem, Musqueam, Qayqayt, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh – that may have an interest in partnering with the city on riverfront projects.

    The workshop asks councillors to consider their answers to four questions that will help inform discussions with the nations.

    Those questions are:

    1. What makes the Fraser River and/or local riverfront special? What do you hope it would be like 100 years from now?
    2. What uses of the riverfront do you think are essential?
    3. What feelings or qualities do you want people to feel when visiting the area?
    4. What words would you use to define a healthy relationship between the city and the nations?

    "As the city advances discussions with our potential partners to determine a preferred course of action towards a riverfront project, a more fulsome project brief with requisite funding requirements will be developed for further consideration," the staff report reads. 

